‘When the families of 8 come in 2 minutes before close’: Starbucks barista says she locks the doors early to prevent last-minute orders

In an attempt to prevent customers from placing last-minute orders, a Starbucks barista recently claimed that they lock the store’s doors a few minutes before closing.

In a short TikTok, a barista from the Niagara Outlets Starbucks location (@niagaraoutletsstarbs) joked that she closes the doors two minutes prior to the store closing. As of Monday morning, the video had over 38,000 views.

The barista mouthed the words to a viral trending sound, “OK. You got me there. But that is not a crime,” as she defended her actions. As she spoke, text overlay on the screen read: “Locking the doors 2 minutes before close so no one comes into the cafe.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikTok account via comment. As of publication, it was unclear whether this was a practice that all baristas at the location adopted and/or whether customers are actually forbidden from placing orders in that two-minute window. Still, the account’s video sparked discourse among service workers about when they should be able to lock up.

The top-liked comment on the post read: “People ALWAYS come in right before close and it takes 20 minutes to get them out.”

Others, however, shared how early they’ve gotten away with closing before the store actually closes—albeit with varying levels of success.

“I had a lady yell at me for locking the doors 2 minutes early,” one viewer wrote.

“As soon as my boss told me we have a 10 minute rule, I said, ‘Say less,” another comment read.

“Girl, I do it 10 min idgaf,” a third TikToker said.