‘Are you there?’: Starbucks barista calls out customers who order at the drive-thru before being acknowledged

How long are you waiting at the drive-thru window before you announce your presence with a loud “Hello?” You may want to give the employees inside a bit more leeway before you start yelling into the speaker box.

Chances are they’re more than aware you are there and are trying there best to take care of your order.

TikToker @wydkazi recently posted a video of the platform showing herself wearing a Starbucks uniform, presumably behind the counter at one of the chain’s locations. The text over the video states “Me whenever someone pulls up to the box and immediately yells ‘hello’ and I respond with ‘Thank you so much for your patience.'”

Underneath the text, @wydkazi lip-syncs to the popular “you got me there” sound which goes, “OK, you got me there. But that is not a crime.” The cheeky video, which has received more than 62,000 views since going live on July, 5 gives side-eye to the many impatient customers whom workers at drive thrus across the country deal with on a daily basis.

Fellow workers left several comments on the video, commiserating with the user and many giving examples of similar responses they make to overzealous customers. “So sorry, have you been waiting long?” user @matthewjonson commented. “I SAY ‘thank you so much for your patience we’ll be with you in just oneee minute,’” @Trevor Fernau wrote.

Other users complained about customers who were so impatient that they skipped the speaker entirely and drove straight to the window to make their order. “They pull up say hello one time and then come to the window,” user @bethaneyrose8 commented.

In Reddit’s r/Starbucks community, u/Feisty_Praline1798 described another impatient coffee drinker, writing “I had one person yesterday who said hello in the drive thru box as soon as she got there, nobody responded right away and so she drove to the window and ordered there.”

There are several suggestions for drive-thru etiquette available online with tips such as keeping your stereo off and speaking clearly when ordering but none of them appear to suggest that you should give the employees inside at least a small amount of time before worrying that they haven’t noticed you. The politie thing to do is just wiat a minute.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @wydkazi and Starbucks for further comment.

