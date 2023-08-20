‘I do stuff like this it’s just to make someone’s day’: Starbucks customer freaks out after barista drew heart on husband’s cup

In a viral video, a woman was up in arms after seeing that the Starbucks drink her husband picked up had a smiley face and heart on it.

In the TikTok, Korena (@ksanchzz) is holding a plastic Starbucks cup with an iced coffee drink. On the outside of the cup, written in purple marker, is her husband’s name, Julio, with a squiggly mark underneath and a smiley face and heart on either side.

The marks set Korena off since she considers them inappropriate.

“Whoever wrote my husband’s name like this at Starbucks, just know I will find you. I will find the girl that put a heart, had the audacity to put a heart by my husband’s name and a smiley,” Korena said.

“You’re not gonna be smiling honey,” she added, referring to the fact that if she finds the worker the conversation she’ll have with them won’t be a pleasant one.

She exclaims that while the worker may have thought the drink was for her husband and assumed he’d be the only one to see the cute drawing, it was actually for her, his wife.

In the video, Julio is semi-hiding behind a door with a sheepish expression as Korena asked him who the worker is and what she looks like.

It is very possible that Korena’s reaction was exaggerated for the video since she often does humourous content on her TikTok channel and tagged the video with the hashtag #marriagehumor.

The video struck a nerve with viewers, gaining more than 4.3 million views and over 10,700 comments as of Sunday morning.

Viewers got off several jokes in the comments section.

“Whole time Julio drew it so he wouldn’t be send to go buy Starbucks,” one person speculated.

“Why was he acting single at Starbucks,” another wrote.

“POV: you’re the 17 yr old Starbucks barista that drew a smiley face on Julio’s cup,” a viewer commented alongside the eyes and mouth emoji.

Others gave their own perspective on why the barista drew on his cup.

“As an ex barista, we do it for regulars, flirts and good tippers,” a person explained.

“That was the 1,205th heart she drew that day!!!” another said.

“I put smiley faces and hearts on everything…. wonder how many folks I’ve triggered over the years,” a barista shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Korena and Starbucks for comment via email.