‘This is my biggest pet peeve’: Starbucks barista blasts customers who don’t clean up after themselves

After having just finished cleaning up an area, a Starbucks barista is upset to find it messy again due to customers who don’t clean up after themselves.

Known for their content about the ups and downs of working as a barista at Starbucks, Jorlala (@bhadbarista) has over 122,000 followers on TikTok. Their videos range from rants about rude customers to fun and weird co-workers.

Recently, the TikToker posted about customers who don’t pick up after themselves and how upset this makes her, especially after she just finished cleaning. The text overlay on the video reads, “Customers be like.”

“I just cleaned the condiment station,” she begins the video saying as she pans the camera to a neatly arranged two-tiered table with containers for napkins, sugars, mixers, and an opening for trash. The only untidy thing about the station is a napkin touching the brim of the trash can, but not inside of it like it should be.

“The trash can is right [there]…literally,” they say this while gesturing to the trash can in the station that is not even a centimeter away from the napkin. The video ends with Jorlala screeching into the camera in rage.

The video has over 27,600 views and 50 comments as of Friday.

Jorlala captions the video, “Not even two minutes after I cleaned it …. Bruh. #baristalife #baristaproblems.”

Other customer service workers commented how they shared Jorlala’s frustrations with rude customers

“I had to make a sign at my old job bc people would throw their straw wrappers and trash in our TIP JARS. the trash can was right there behind it,” one anecdote in the comments section reads.

“A man left trash by the registers and when I asked him to throw away his trash in the can behind him he got MAD,” another shared.

“HONESTLY. leaving thousands of napkins on the table and your five half opened sauces on the tables… hhhh I understand. stay strong,” encourages another commenter.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jorlala and Starbucks for comment.