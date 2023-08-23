‘Id set it on fire if I could’: Starbucks barista throws apron in dumpster after quitting ‘most toxic job’ of their life

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after sharing their feelings upon quitting their job Starbucks.

In a video with over 39,000 views, TikTok user and Starbucks Workers United supporter Meghin (@unionmeghin) throws their apron into a dumpster.

“When you finally quit the most toxic job of your life,” they write in the text overlaying the video. In the caption, Meghin adds, “Id set it on fire if i could.”

The video closes with Meghin giving the finger to their old uniform.

Meghin isn’t the first to complain about a toxic working environment at Starbucks. One Starbucks worker shared clips of a nearly half-hour conversation with their manager in which they revealed that their hours had been reduced to zero. Then, in March of last year, another worker posted their quitting story after their mental health leave of absence was denied.

In a TikTok direct message conversation with the Daily Dot, Meghin stated that there were numerous issues plaguing their store. According to Meghin, promotions were brought up and then never received. They received multiple cuts to their hours despite requesting additional hours. Furthermore, they noted several incidents in the store that made the work environment feel unsafe.

“Management transferred a supervisor into my store after he raped a barista at his old store,” Meghin claimed. “He spent time in jail and pleaded guilty while working alongside us for 5 months. He sexually harassed many of my coworkers. He was only fired after he started telling people about it. Management and Starbucks never took any responsibility of wrongdoing.”

“I also had a coworker, 2 months ago, joke about sending other coworkers to conversion therapy several times. He also said the people the died from the AIDS epidemic deserved it,” they continued. “I brought his comments up to the manager. She said Partner Relations was opening a case against him. I got an update last week that they were still working on it. It’s been two months and I imagine nothing will happen.”

Eventually, these issues began to compound, pushing Meghin to quit.

“The financial stress and the toxicity shattered my mental health,” they explained. “In July, I had a suicide attempt. I knew once I got out the hospital I had to leave.”

Commenters on Meghin’s video echoed their sentiment, with some sharing their own quitting stories.

“I was so relieved when I grabbed that iPad and clocked out for the last time,” wrote a user.

“Lol when I quit, I threw out my apron and went straight to the nail salon!!” exclaimed another.

“I just quit last week,” noted a third. “The biggest relief of my life.”

As for solutions to issues like these, Meghin says that unionization, a move that’s happening in Starbucks locations around the United States, may help to improve working conditions for those who are still employed at Starbucks.

“A Union would protect workers,” they stated. “It’s so clear that Starbucks is more focused about lining the pockets of their CEO and shareholders. They are not taking care of their baristas. The baristas that rack in the billions of dollars Starbucks make every year are the being exploited with empty promises.”

“Just starting the Union gave baristas a raise, credit card tips, and a more relaxed dress code,” they noted. “The possibilities of what we can achieve with a union contract are endless.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Starbucks via email.