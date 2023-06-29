‘i just got hired at starbucks are you telling me this is my future’: TikToker has drawer-full of Starbucks Bacon Gouda sandwiches at home

For fans of Starbucks food, having a seemingly unlimited supply sounds like a dream—and somehow, TikTok user Nav (@navidermy) has turned that dream into a reality.

In a video with over 352,000 views, Nav showcases their personal Bacon Gouda drawer. The drawer appears to have around 10 of the famed sandwiches.

It’s unclear how Nav came to acquire so many sandwiches still in their packages.

Although many users have complained about Starbucks throwing away their food at the end of the night (several users have gone viral after showing just how much food their Starbucks throws away), some in the comments of those videos claimed that their managers allowed them to bring home uneaten food. It’s possible that Nav is among this group of lucky employees.

Regardless of how they managed to get so many sandwiches, TikTok users in the comments section expressed extreme jealousy at Nav’s situation.

“i just got hired at starbucks are you telling me this is my future,” asked a user.

“oh my god i would do anything for this,” wrote another.

“i didnt think i could ever get this jealous in my life,” added a third.

Some said that the possibility of racking up leftover food has inspired them to try to work for the chain.

“Now I’m definitely gonna apply to a Starbucks,” said a user.

“is this my sign to work at starbucks this school year instead of a serving job at chillis,” questioned a second.

“I’ll apply right now deada**,” shared a further TikToker. “forget workers rights I need Baccon Gouda.”

That said, many were quick to note that not every Starbucks location allows employees to take home extra food.

“I worked at Starbucks in target and they never let us take anything,” recalled a commenter. “I was HEATED.”

“i had one [manager] once that was so strict about throwing it out,” claimed a TikToker. “sucked.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Nav via Instagram direct message.