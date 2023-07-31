‘AND double stars weekend??? i’m basically EARNING money’: Viewers defend Starbucks customer who says his coffee is free

It’s not exactly a blue chip stock. It’s not even a 401k plan or a Roth IRA. But with inflation these days, one can forgive someone for thinking loading up their Starbucks card to make sure they are able to remain caffeinated in the future is a pretty solid investment.

TikToker Parker Taylor (@parkertaylor49) explains his investment scheme in a video posted yesterday which has already picked up 1.1 million views and counting. The TikTok, which features the caption “It’s just simple math,” explains how his iced coffee is more or less free because he already paid for it in “the past.”

“How I justify my Starbucks is that I do the reloadable points system and since I already got money in there this is technically free,” Taylor tells his viewers.

Starbucks’ gift cards and the app allow users to preload amounts of money that can then be used to pay for coffee and other Starbucks products in the future. It can, for instance, be used to budget out one’s daily coffee fix ahead of time. However, saying it makes your future coffee purchases “free” is a bit of a stretch.

According to the Starbucks Card terms and conditions customers can add between $5 and $500 dollars onto their cards but “The value on your Starbucks Card is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), nor does it earn interest.”

Viable retirement plan or not, Taylor’s scheme was a hit with his viewers. The video has over 1,400 comments and most are giving the “Free Coffee” plan a big thumbs-up.

“This is the kind of thinking I need in my life, lol. Thank you!” wrote TikToker rox (@rkl748).

“Double stars weekend??? i’m basically EARNING money,” another commented.

“I am so glad I am not the only one with this logic,” wrote another.

While we’re fairly sure Taylor was being cheeky with his explanation we also have to admit that preparing for the future is never a bad idea. Even if it just means you get a “free” iced coffee Monday morning.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Taylor via TikTok for further comment.