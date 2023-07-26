Starbucks barista speaking with caption 'understaffed super busy barista life afternoon rushes at coffee shops are no joke' (l) Starbucks drive thru with cars and sign (c) Starbucks barista speaking with caption 'understaffed super busy barista life drive thru orders and delivery orders' (r)

‘Their order took like 15 minutes’: Starbucks barista warns afternoon rush is a danger zone of low staffing and long wait times

'We don't make you wait on purpose.'

A Starbucks barista took to TikTok to explain why the wait times tend to be longer in the afternoon.

In the video, Syd (@insydemymind) explained that there is a lot going on behind the scenes at Starbucks whenever the wait times are longer than usual.

At the location Syd works, it’s often just her and one other worker handling the afternoon rush. They usually set it up so that Syd is handling the drive-thru while her coworker makes drinks. But things get backed up given that they usually have a “super packed” drive-thru line, mobile orders, delivery orders, and people ordering inside the store.

Syd proceeds to share a recent situation she had to deal with. She explained that 25 people walked into the store (it is unclear if she’s exaggerating for comedic effect or being literal), so she had to ask the person at the drive-thru window to wait a few minutes while handling the in-store customers.

The people who walked into the store ordered a slew of drinks, cake pops, sandwiches, and pastries that they requested be warmed up.

“Just a heads up, it’s gonna be a bit of a wait,” Syd told the customers.

Fulfilling the more than $100 order took “at least” 15 minutes, Syd says, time that she was away from the drive-thru customers.

“Everyone in the drive-thru was pissed at me,” Syd adds, concluding the clip.

The TikTok has garnered more than 45,000 views and dozens of comments as of Wednesday morning.

“We dont make you wait on purpose,” the caption read.

Commenters were largely supportive ad understanding after hearing Syd’s experience.

“There’s a reason why ordering ahead existed,” the top comment read.

“Well some of us appreciate you!! we get it!! I’m happy to wait for my coffee drink,” another commenter wrote.

Others recounted their own experiences working in a coffee shop.

“I can’t explain it but these videos make me feel so much better after a shift. i just got sent home for crying for the first time at sbux,” a fellow worker said.

“Yesterday I ran a Sunday evening just myself and two baristas from 5 to close. It was non stop,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot previously reported on the difficulties other Starbucks workers face on the job. In a TikTok, one worker shared that a customer demanded she take their order while she was on a break. Another worker shared that a customer asked for extra caramel but then complained the beverage was too sweet for their liking.

The Daily Dot reached out to Syd and Starbucks via email.

*First Published: Jul 26, 2023, 10:24 am CDT

