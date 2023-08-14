‘Since you were all b*tches’: Starbucks customer orders 10 pup cups as payback for mean co-workers

In a viral TikTok video, a woman orders ten Starbucks “pup cups,” small cups of whipped cream usually reserved for furry friends. Viewers are in for a surprising twist when they find out who the treats are actually for.

In the clip, Jess (@drepressoexpresso2398) is seen going through the Starbucks drive-thru and politely asking if she’s “allowed” to get ten pup cups and adds that she would happily pay for them.

A Starbucks “puppuccino” is a free treat the chain gives out for customers’ pets. Despite its name, the treat does not have any caffeine in it. Dog care sites generally agree that whipped cream is safe for dogs to eat as long as it’s in moderation.

There’s an awkwardly long pause between when Jess made the request and when she got an answer, but in the next cut of the video, Jess is seen grabbing a tray with the ten pup cups.

It appears her local Starbucks did not charge her for the treats, but Jess insisted on tipping the barista who helped her.

This is where things take an unexpected turn.

It turns out the pup cups aren’t for any actual dogs, though Jess may disagree on that. The treats are part of Jess’s act of rebellion against the mean co-workers from her former job.

“Since you were all b*tches. Except for Ryan, have a great day,” Jess wrote on the note she attached to the drinks.

She is then seen walking into her former place of employment and dropping off the beverages and note without saying a word. She then walked right out.

“I got a phone call from one if them after I quit asking if i could go get them starbucks as a departure gift, meaning they were so happy that I quit,” Jess explained in the caption.

Jess added that she was a server at a nice restaurant, but she said the work environment was “toxic” and many of her co-workers were mean to her.

“The world is not nice to spoiled entitled 19 year olds y’all, and i dang sure was tired of being nice! 10 pup cups, i hope they enjoyed them,” the caption read.

The video has more than 610,000 views and over 400 comments as of Monday morning.

Many commenters were equally surprised by the video’s surprise twist.

“Not me waiting for you to goto the animal shelter,” one viewer wrote.

“Lol I thought i was gonna see some puppies,” another top comment reads.

“Here I was thinking they were for like a humane society and was like that’s such a cute and neat idea -this is hilarious though,” a further person said.

Some commenters gave alternative ideas to the pup cup that Jesse could have given them.

“Should’ve gotten them an ice water instead the whipped cream is too nice,” one user argued.

