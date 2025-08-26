“No thanks”: Spotify announced a new DM feature, and social media is making the same joke

A feature long wished for by some Spotify users is finally arriving in the app: DMs. As it turns out, many users are finding the direct message option creepy and useless.

Direct Messages come to Spotify

Spotify is about to get a lot more personal, as the platform announces that direct messages will be rolled out to Free and Premium users aged 16 years and older this week.

Users can access the DM feature by pressing the share icon when listening to a song, audiobook, or podcast. From there, you’ll be able to select a friend to share this content with.

Aah, Spotify dm

now girls will have another option to boost their egos

& boys will have another option to lose their self-worths pic.twitter.com/nWC2nL0DHQ — Lokesh Meghwanshi ⛈️ (@loki_might) August 26, 2025

However, it is worth noting that you’ll only be able to start conversations and share content with users who either share a Spotify plan with you, or have interacted with you before through features like Jams, Blends, and Collaborative Playlists.

Any content shared or received in this way can be found in the new Messages inbox, which can be found underneath the user’s profile picture in the top-left of the app. In these one-on-one conversations, users will have the option to respond to these recommendations via text or emoji.

Moreover, in terms of safety, the messages have “industry standard encryption.” Users will also have the choice of whether to accept or reject message requests, along with the ability to block certain users or opt out of messages entirely.

If you dm me on Spotify I’m sending the police to your house — 𝕸u𝖓𝖆 (@cryptidthott) August 26, 2025

If users see any unlawful content, they will be able to flag it by pressing and holding the message, although Spotify says that it will regularly scan messages for “certain unlawful and harmful content.”

Social media isn’t so sure

However, netizens aren’t as enthusiastic about the new feature as Spotify might’ve hoped. For instance, several joked that it would be a new way of cheating on your partner.

“When someone gets cheated on through Spotify DMs,” one joked. “Imagine finding out you’re getting cheated on via Spotify DMs,” another echoed.

Elsewhere, users also expressed concern that Spotify DMs could lead to unwanted attention. “Spotify DMs?” a third asked. “No thanks, I’m not signing up for unsolicited playlists and weird messages.”

Spotify DM’s is gonna shake up the 2025 talking stage game — doomstan1 (@mfdoomstan1) August 26, 2025

While a fourth predicted, “Spotify DMs are gonna take love bombing to a whole new level.”

there was no need for a dm feature on spotify pic.twitter.com/rtwq4TXFTw — isi 🦔 (@re9quiem9) August 26, 2025

So, Spotify DMs are here. But things might get a little messy.

