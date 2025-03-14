‘For all the screw-ups that they do’: Man warns to use Southwest flight credits before this date after new policy change

Southwest Airlines is currently undergoing major changes. Ever since activist shareholder Elliott Investment Management bought a $1.9 billion stake in the company, the company has seen dramatic shifts in its pricing and offerings.

Prior to this purchase, Southwest Airlines was unique in the contemporary airline market. The airline was one of few carriers to offer flyers two free checked bags, and its open-seating policy allowed customers to sit wherever they pleased without fear of paying more for a window or aisle seat.

However, it now seems to be falling more in line with other, comparable carriers. Numerous changes are being announced that have customers fuming. In a video with over 835,000 views, TikTok user Tyler Tippett (@tylerjacksontippett) lays out all of these changes and how they might affect your next flight.

What’s happening to Southwest Airlines?

In his video, Tippett summarizes the current situation. “Every single perk that you did once have on Southwest is now no more,” he says.

“Holy crap, it’s bad,” he starts.

As the video progresses, Tippett reveals that flyers will now need to pay for both their first and second checked bags—unless they’re flying the higher-end “Business Select” option.

Next, Tippett notes changes to the rewards program. For context, Southwest Airlines offers a “Rapid Rewards” program that allows flyers to earn points on flights.

These points have always varied between fares, but they were relatively generous for even the most budget-conscious flyers.

As noted by The Arizona Republic, Southwest’s cheapest fare, “Wanna Get Away,” offered flyers 6 points per dollar, while subsequent, more expensive tiers offered, 8 points, 10 points, and 12 points respectively.

Now, Tippett states that, while the highest-end fare has increased its Rewards to 14 points per dollar, the lowest fare, Wanna Get Away, now offers just 2 points per dollar.

Furthermore, Tippett notes that free internet will now only be available to Business Select customers; others will have to pay for it.

However, one of Tippett’s biggest contentions with the new plan appears to be the changed policy regarding flight credits.

Do Southwest flight credits expire?

As noted in the statement from Southwest Airlines, flight credits, which are given to customers as a consequence of “all the screw-ups” that the airline might make, now only last for 6 months if one buys the cheapest fare.

“So when you get those credits for all the screw-ups that they do, which happen all the time, now, if you’re on basic, you only get 6 months to redeem that credit or it’s gone,” shares Tippett.

All that said, these changes don’t take place until flights that are booked on May 28 and after.

“So if you have flight credits with them, if you are planning travel, book it now,” advises Tippett.

The TikToker states that these changes will make him less likely to fly with the airline in the future.

“I can guarantee you I will never be using Southwest again with this. This is crazy. Like, this is literally crazy. You have royally screwed up,” he concludes.

Are these the only changes to Southwest?

Southwest has announced further changes alongside the ones mentioned by Tippett.

For example, the airline recently announced that it would be reducing legroom for standard seats in order to make room for seats with additional legroom, which will cost customers extra.

The airline also announced mass layoffs, letting go of 1,750 corporate jobs.

Despite protests from customers like Tippett, the company’s CEO, Bob Jordan, insists that this change is what “employees want.”

“A lot of the policy changes that we’re making, it’s very clear that our employees want them,” Jordan said at a J.P. Morgan investors conference. “…Our employees want to move – many of them – want to move to a bag fee because they’re dealing with the 2X bag volume, as an example. So many of the policies that we’re implementing are exactly what our employees are looking for the company to do.”

Viewers aren’t happy

In the comments section, many users echoed Tippett’s sentiment that these changes could move them away from the airline.

“I’m ‘Gonna Get Away’ from Southwest,” a user said.

“Disrespectfully, if i had the money for a business select ticket i would not be flying southwest in the first place,” offered another.

“I used to only fly southwest because they were the best for families because of the bags. now I might at well pay for a regular airline with more amenities,” declared a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Southwest Airlines via email and Tippett via Instagram and TikTok direct message.



