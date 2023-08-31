‘Only Sonic people will know this’: Sonic worker teases new hires who make Ocean Water with water instead of Sprite

An Arkansas Sonic worker poked fun at new employees unfamiliar with the chain’s Ocean Water soft drink in a viral video posted to TikTok.

In the video, which was first posted on Aug. 29, user Scotty (@scottytohottie24) prepared a drink to a soundbite of Chris Pratt’s character Andy Dwyer from the sitcom Parks and Recreation. He says, “I have no idea what I’m doing, but I know I’m doing it really, really well,” mocking the new employees.

“Only sonic people will know this. when a new hire makes an ocean water with water instead of sprite,” Scotty adds as context in the clip’s text overlay.

The drink’s name is a bit misleading—it is traditionally made with Sprite rather than water, with a splash of Blue Coconut flavor added. “I still wouldn’t know what an ocean water is if someone wouldn’t have told me in high school,” one user commented under Scotty’s video.

His TikTok video has garnered over 61,000 views as of Thursday afternoon.

“I had someone make it with soda water… the sprite ran out… never again,” another commenter shared.

One Sonic worker who viewed Scotty’s video said that Ocean Water is one of the recipes most commonly not shown to new hires during their training, perhaps aiding in the confusion. According to another viewer, it’s not the only beverage they tend to get wrong.

“Had someone I was training put vanilla syrup in vanilla shakes once,” they humorously revealed.

Another commenter even claimed that, despite a year of employment at Sonic, they’ve been making another beverage wrong. “I’ve been working for over a year now and someone told me a lemonberry isn’t lemonade with strawberry??” they said. “It’s water with lemons and strawberries ???”

Several Ocean Water copycat recipes call for coconut extract and blue food coloring in the absence of Sonic’s signature Blue Coconut flavor, which cannot be purchased in stores.

Another popular drink that has gained popularity during one of the hottest summers on record actually does contain water as its name suggests. TikTok’s celebrated Mermaid Water contains a base of good old H2O with peach syrup, sugar-free raspberry flavor, real strawberries, and a lemon wedge mixed in. TikToker @maddieecrisp went viral after declaring Mermaid Water “the drink of the summer” in July.

The Daily Dot reached out to Scotty via Instagram direct message.