‘I would never think to do it this way’: Ex-Sonic worker reveals how they make their grilled cheese

Ex-fast-food workers are spilling the secrets of how to make some of the most popular items at their respective former workplaces. You can make things like an In-N-Out burger or Domino’s cheese pizza from the comfort of your home. A former Sonic employee just joined the ranks with her grilled cheese demonstration.

How to cook the grilled cheese

In her video, ex-Sonic worker Maya (@babybaobun) stands in her kitchen. “I used to work at Sonic, and this is how we would make [the grilled cheese],” she says.

When she flips the camera to show that she has a single slice of Colby jack cheese cooking in a pan.

“You just put the cheese in the pan, and put the bread on top. Circle it around,” she instructs, placing a piece of bread on top of the cheese in the pan. She then places her hand on top of the bread and moves it in circles.

She takes the now-cheesy bread off the pan and shows that before she even started filming, she prepped another cheesy bread the same exact way.

Maya then smushes the two pieces together to create the grilled cheese. She then pops the sandwich back onto the pan to cook the outsides of it. Since there’s still melted cheese on the pan, it transfers over to the outside of the bread. Maya calls this her favorite part. “My favorite part with the leftover cheese is you get, like, a little bit of a crispy crust,” she says.

She finishes cooking both sides and then places the sandwich on a plate before cutting into it diagonally.

“So, amazing,” she says, happily. “That’s how you make grilled cheese the Sonic way.”

At the end of her video, Maya explains that her pan was on high heat. She also says in the comments section that she “just sprayed non stick spray” on the pan.

‘Game changer’

Maya’s video racked up over 375,000 views. Viewers sang their praises for this hack.

“I have never made a grilled cheese this way but I’m so intrigued! It looks good. I’m trying this!!!” one user commented.

A second added, “I would never think to do it this way.”

“Game changer. I gotta try this,” a third wrote.

Maya’s grilled cheese vs. Sonic’s: Is there a difference?

According to Sonic’s website, there are slight differences between the two. For instance, Sonic uses two slices of American cheese and Texas Toast-style bread, whereas Maya uses Colby Jack and honey wheat bread.

