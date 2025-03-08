‘I thought undercover cops only acted like this in the movies’: Man walks into smoke shop and asks for flower. Then the shopkeeper gives him exactly that

A man working at a smoke shop records a conversation between him and what is presumably an undercover police officer looking to catch him selling illicit drugs.

Featured Video

TikTok user @Youngarab707 showed viewers the interaction in a video posted March 1. The video starts with an older man in a tie-die t-shirt walking into the shop. Immediately, something seemed off about the customer’s demeanor.

The older man is carrying an unopened Red Bull in one hand and is dressed suspiciously youthfully. “I heard through the grapevine that you’re selling flower,” the man said, possibly referring to cannabis.

That’s when @Youngarab707 offered the man a bag of all-purpose flour that he had behind the counter. Technically, he was giving the customer what he asked for.

Advertisement

The shop attendant continued by saying, “just leave, officer.” Frustrated and bamboozled, the potential undercover officer left the store while flipping off the two employees inside.

Are undercover cops usually this bad?

Undercover cops are commonly “memed” online because they struggle to maintain convincing disguises. Oftentimes, they get caught.

Memes such as the “How Do You, Fellow Kids?” gag poke fun at older folks who try to “fit in” to hip youth culture.

Advertisement

@Susan O’ Connell commented “greetings fellow young person,” which pokes at the fact that undercover attempts that swing too far toward “hipness” fail more often than not.

Undercover operations, however, can take all shapes and sizes. An undercover police officer doesn’t have a certain type or build, and they can act in any way.

Does the store have anything to hide?

Some TikTok commenters realized that the store in question had made quite a few posts about undercover cops. The shop has had multiple visits from potential agents, with another visit happening in February. In other videos, @Youngarab707 would show his audience “the best hiding spots,” in Pringles cans or other locations.

Advertisement

For scrutinizing internet sleuths, it appeared as though the store deliberately attracted cops.

@nano said, “With the amount of videos of ‘undercover cops’ coming into (your) store, at this point, I genuinely believe (you’ve) got (something) suspicious (you’re) selling.”

Other commenters on the video refuted the claim. @Derpington27 replied, “In an area (with) a high amount of smoke shops, undercovers will go from shop to shop/try their luck.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to @Youngarab707 for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.