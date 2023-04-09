‘He didn’t know I had cash for him in hand as tip’: Customer says SkipTheDishes driver tried to walk away with his food because of zero tip

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming that a driver attempted to walk away with his food. The TikToker alleges that this was due to the fact he was tipping in cash, something not often noted in delivery apps.

TikTok user Mike (@mihirgidwani8) claims that he had placed an order using the Canadian delivery app SkipTheDishes. When the food arrived, the delivery driver appears to enter the location, then promptly exit, per the security camera footage captured by Mike.

Mike manages to stop him before he leaves and gets his food, handing the driver a tip in the process.

“Skip the dishes driver tries to walk away with my food in front of me due to 0 tip,” writes Mike in the text overlaying the video. “He didn’t know i had cash for him in hand as tip.”

In the caption, Mike adds, “I was waiting for him to say something to the accord of confirming my name so that I could hand him the tip money. He snatched the cash from my hand when he saw it and left.”

This complaint mimics similar qualms with delivery apps in the United States. In some cases, users have posted videos that they allege show non-tipped orders piling up at restaurants with no one to take them. The phrase “no tip no trip” was coined by delivery drivers in response to this practice.

In the comments section, numerous users shared their complaints about the platform SkipTheDishes.

“STdishes drivers would always steal from my orders. they thought I didn’t give a tip. processing shows the tip is included with final price. SMH,” one user wrote.

“Not only would I have not tipped but I would have put in a complaint. This is why I deleted skip. Their drivers are the worst,” another added.

“I use Uber now, skip is a damn nightmare,” claimed a third.

For his part, Mike says that he “told [SkipTheDishes] I have video. They told me we have sent it to the appropriate department who will ‘talk’ to the driver.”

We’ve reached out to Mike via Instagram direct message and SkipTheDishes via email.