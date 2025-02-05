‘I’m throwing my phone across the room’: Woman blasts new Skims ad. Here’s why

A Skims advertisement has one woman up in arms but not for the reason anyone would expect.

In a viral video that has amassed 10.3 million views and over 669,700 likes, real estate agent and TikTok user Leanna Marie Gonzales (@leanna_marie) put the company on blast for its sexy advertising.

She appeared to be concerned it was just a bit too enticing.

Skims ad blasted online

The clip began with her description of the ad.

“The [expletive] Skims ad of the literal goddess pulling up her shirt and it’s just [expletive] in your face,” the woman said. “Wearing like this snake skin set.”

It was clear that Leanna believed the woman was beautiful.

She made sure to state that the woman looked “so good” in the lingerie. However, the TikToker did raise a concern.

“But can TikTok not?” she asked.

Then she explained that viewing the content with her boyfriend can be very triggering.

“I’m throwing my phone across the room,” she said.

She also urged her boyfriend not to view the content.

The woman reiterated that the ad is “amazing” and that the model “looks stunning” but begged them not to inundate her with it while she scrolls through social media with her friends.

In the video’s comments section, many appreciated the woman’s point-of-view.

“I don’t even have a boyfriend, but this is the first thing I thought when I see the TikTok. Like leave couples alone!” user Ivy Sage wrote.

“LITERALLY WAITING FOR SOMEONE TO SAY THIS,” user Felicity! said.

However, the vast majority of commenters had never even seen the clip.

“The way I have no idea what you’re talking about, but I’m so intrigued and cannot find it anywhere,” user Hunter said.

“Where can you find it?? I can’t find it anywhere,” user Izzy Davis commented.

For those who are curious, Skims features the ad on its TikTok page.

In the Skims video’s comments section, many agreed that the model is in fact gorgeous and deserved the hype.

The Daily Dot reached out to Skims and Leanna by email for comment and more information.

