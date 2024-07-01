‘Dang. At Disneyland they’re $5.25’: Six Flags customer buys a single Diet Coke for $9

While theme park concessions have never known to be considered affordable, one Six Flags customer was shocked that their Diet Coke cost more than an engine air filter for a car.

Guyset (@theguyset) uploaded a viral video where he couldn’t believe the price of a bottle of a chilled beverage and judging from the comments section, it looks like anyone who is planning on visiting Six Flags, or any theme park this summer, better prepare for how hard inflation has seemingly hit concession stands.

“This Diet Coke at Six Flags was $9.35,” the TikToker says into the camera as he holds up his receipt to provide proof of his purchase.

Despite the high price, Guyset said that “he still bought it,” capping off his video with “like what?” seemingly in disbelief that he would willingly fork over that much cash for a bottle of Diet Coca-Cola.

He added in a caption for the video that he wasn’t the only one astounded by the price of the drink, either, but that the employee at the amusement park who sold it to him was also stunned by its price: “The cashier and i were both like what.”

Amusement parks aren’t the only places where this happens—several other TikTokers mentioned the times they felt like they were sick to their stomach after forking over inflated amounts of money for goods and services that cost a fraction of the price right outside of the businesses’ doors.

One person penned: “I paid $12 for M&Ms at a concert once and I’m still mad about it 2 years later.”

Another user on the application pointed out how airports aren’t much better, leaving commuters stuck with fancy-restaurant-level bills after purchasing a few gas station convenience store snacks: “I paid something like $15 for a small bag for Jerky at an airport because I had just given up.”

Nightmare Six Flags deals on food

There were others who seemed to think that Six Flags prices were extra awful, however like this user who wrote: “last time I was at 6 flags I paid 10 dollars for a bottle of water”

But another person who replied to Guyset’s video stated that this is seemingly a problem with all amusement parks: “These parks are crazy! We just left Kings Dominion a few days ago. A slice of pizza and a breadstick is $17!”

Muppets, according to this TikToker, enjoy a little monetary extortion themselves, apparently: “At Sesame Place yesterday, 2 hotdogs, 2 slices of pizza and 3 drinks (family of 4) was $85.00!!! Totally ridiculous but we had to eat.”

In order to contrast just how much more expensive theme park concessions are compared to grocery stores, one user on the application wrote: “I just spent $4.48 on three 2-Liters”

However, if you’re visiting these parks and want to stay hydrated while traversing the grounds and not fork over tons of money in the process, this user has a suggestion: “The hack is getting the refillable cups at six flags or a AP/membership that comes with the refillable”

Theme Park Bites has highlighted the food policies for many major amusement destinations all across America, including Six Flags. The website featured this snippet about the company’s policies when it comes to outside food and drink: “Food, beverages, coolers and grills may not be brought into the theme park. The only food exceptions are for food allergies as described below and infant food, in non-glass jars. The use of grills and open flames, are strictly prohibited, in and around the property, including parking lots.”

When it comes to food allergies/specifications, there are some instances where several theme parks, Six Flags included, mentioned that guests can bring a cooler to store their food and keep it from spoiling while they’re out and about. In many instances, however, they are strictly prohibited.

Several people have complained about the prices of food at theme parks, like this Trip Advisor user who consulted with someone taking their family on a 7-day 7-park trip across Orlando: “Yes eating at theme parks can get quite expensive, i remember paying over $60 at Disneyworld in ghr space cafe for 4 burgers and chips Things such as hotdogs you are probably looking at $10 or a bit more it just depends on where you are. If you can try and take some [f]ood with you if you can, a lot more cost effective.”

Some users on the forum recommended that folks who plan on attending a theme park all day eat a hearty breakfast beforehand, so even if they do need to buy something inside of the park, they’re minimizing their expenditures. You could be strategic in what you pack as well: dry, shelf-stable goods can be brought inside of parks like Disney, as are water bottles —so there’s always that option.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Six Flags and Guyset via email for further comment.