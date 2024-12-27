‘Went back to Pantene’: Expert reveals how ‘sulfate-free’ shampoos are trying to trick you

The internet is full of advice about the kinds of chemicals used in everyday products, and recently, one beauty expert warned customers about sulfates and silicones in hair care. But it’s the not the tip you might be expecting.

In a viral TikTok video with over 3.9 million views, beauty expert Abigail Yung (@abbeyyung) highlighted a recent trend with shampoos.

Except instead of calling out problematic ingredients in the product, she took issue with the chemicals that are now left out of popular shampoo brands.

Are sulfates necessary in shampoo?

The clip begins with another woman wondering why every time she uses her “expired” Pantene shampoo and conditioner, her hair feels softer and healthier.

“Because everything you have ever been told about drug store hair care is a lie,” Yung responds.

Then Yung dishes out a take that goes against the current popular opinion.

“The reason why your hair instantly feels drastically better after using drug store shampoo and conditioner is either because of the sulfates, the silicones or both,” she says.

Are sulfates good for hair?

In recent years, the use of sulfates and silicones in shampoos and conditioners has been a subject of ongoing debate.

A NBC News report from months ago asked multiple experts to weigh in on whether sulfates are good or bad for hair.

Most argued that sulfates aren’t necessarily bad for all hair types. When hair has a lot of build up or oil, shampoos with this ingredient can be great for cleansing.

However, overuse of sulfates may also strip natural oils from the hair, which can cause brittleness or dryness.

For those who already have dry hair, shampoos containing sulfates may exacerbate the dryness leading to more frizz or dullness.

How about silicones?

An article by Allure explored whether or not silicones, which are commonly found in conditioners, are bad for hair.

It explained that there has been a lot of “fear mongering” about hair care products that contain silicones. However, it may not be warranted.

The article’s expert argued that, while silicones may be “perfectly safe,” long term use could impact the health and strength of hair. This can result in a build-up of non-soluble silicones, which weigh the hair down.

Nevertheless, the chemicals may in fact leave hair feeling instantly softer and shinier.

Yung calls out ‘fear mongering’ among hair care brands

Yung believes the beauty industry’s turn against these popular ingredients may simply be an easy way to entice customers.

She argues the companies removed the ingredients not because of concerns for consumers hair or scalp, but “because it’s part of a marketing strategy to be able to label their products in a certain way to make it more likely for you to spend your money on them.”

Now, Yung says, customers are getting the short end of the stick.

With sulfates and silicones removed from popular shampoos and conditioners, they may not be as effective.

Ultimately, the beauty expert directs viewers to read the comments on her previous videos.

“You will be shocked by the number of people that say their hair has completely transformed from following these tips,” she says.

In this video’s comments section, some users appeared to be fatigued by the subject.

“I don’t believe anything anybody says anymore. I’m so sick of the back-and-forth,” one user commented.

However, others agreed that there is nothing wrong with products that contain sulfates or silicones.

“Went back to Pantene after years of expensive salon products. My hair looks amazing!” one person shared.

#haircare #hairtips ♬ original sound – Abbey Yung @abbeyyung And as a very important note- this actually isn’t just a drugstore vs high end issue. There are also drugstore brands that go the “all natural” route and remove ingredients that make our scalp + hair thrive in the name of being able to slap a *free from* label on their products. It happens at all price points. The key is to find products at whatever price point works for you that make your hair feel how @Alix Earle described- softer, smoother, shinier, more manageable, less frizzy, less tangled, etc. It’s also obviously not as simple as just looking for sulfates and silicones because as one example, there are other cleansing agents that are also considered to be deeper cleaning that aren’t technically sulfates. But I think it’s a great place to start. If you are using products that claim to be extra gentle, sulfate free and/or silicone free and your hair is constantly greasy, weighed down, dry, frizzy, tangled, etc, that’s a good sign it’s time to try something else. #healthyhair

“I randomly bought the $5 Dove Bond Repair shampoo and Dove Daily Moisture conditioner and I cannot go back to anything else. The cleanse lasts for days and the smell actually lasts,” another said.

“I call sulfates and silicones the gluten of the hair industry; unless you have an allergy, they’re TOTALLY FINE,” another opined.

The Daily Dot reached out to Proctor & Gamble and Yung via email for more information.

