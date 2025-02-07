‘No scrubbing needed’: Expert warns against mold remover to get rid of shower mold. Here’s what to do instead so it doesn’t come back

If you’re seeing shower mold, you might turn to bleach, vinegar, or a product claiming to get rid of mold. But you might want to follow the advice of one home expert instead.

Creator Twin Home Experts (@twinhomeexperts) took to TikTok to share his tips for getting rid of mold in one’s shower. It went up on Sunday and has already garnered more than 122,000 views as of Monday.

“So the first step you’re gonna want to do is take out all of the grout all around your shower,” he advises, after telling people that products that claim to take care of shower mold are only temporary fixes.

Then, when that’s done, you’ll use a dehumidifier for at least 48 hours. (The on-screen caption notes that you won’t be able to use that particular shower for four days.)

“The reason for the dehumidifier that’s going to extract and pull out all of that excess moisture that’s behind that grout, and it’s going to kill all the bacteria and those odors,” he says.

Then, as he presents it, you’ll want to replace the grout with an enzyme-based caulking that actively fights mold. He notes that CleanSeal is a product that does this well.

“When your body releases the oils and skin, this right here will actively kill that organic matter so you don’t have mold,” he notes.

What else might work?

The Spaulding Decon site offers some of the more common and less time-consuming methods for getting rid of shower mold, along with explanations.

Regarding vinegar, the site advises, “With 4% acetic acid, Vinegar can kill black mold, penicillium, and chrysogenum, and is best used on nonporous surfaces. Vinegar cannot kill Aspergillus fumigatus mold.”

To use it, put vinegar in a spray bottle, spray the affected area, let it sit for an hour, and spray it again and let it dry.

Baking soda is another possibility. To use that, take ½ cup of baking soda, blend it with just enough water to make a paste, apply the paste to the affected area, and then use a soft-bristled brush to remove the paste.

Not everyone was convinced

Commenters reacted to the advice.

“Can we talk about how extremely painstakingly difficult it is to remove grout & caulking,” one observed.

“I just apply new silicone over the mold. It’ll be fine,” quipped another.

Some disagreed with the advice.

“Best idea is to never install it in the first place,” one said. “As a former cleaner, 99% will fail and mold/mildew will always be a never-ending battle.”

“The wall to floor transition of a shower should not be caulked anyways,” another offered. “The silicone traps any moisture that gets behind the grout [and] tile.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message.



