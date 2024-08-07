‘That used Goodyear will last longer’: Driver blasts tire shops. Should you bother buying used?

A car expert recently blasted tire shops for shady practices, like preying on desperate people in their time of need.

TikToker Robert Montalvo, who goes by Robb The Car Guy (@robbthecarguy), has amassed over 37,000 followers by posting car content. In one of his popular videos, he shares why it’s hard to sell a Honda, Toyota, and Lexus vehicles. More recently, he compared prices and services of a used tire shop to Walmart’s. That video that garnered over 7,000 views.

Montalvo filmed his video after searching for new 20-inch tires for his 2016 Dodge Ram. In the video, Montalvo goes off on tire shops. “I think tire shops are successful because they prey on desperation,” he claims.

Part of his frustration is due to the prices he was offered at a used tire shop. According to Montalvo, the shop tried to give him “the same exact tires” with the “same quality of tread” as his current ones. The quality of the tires were something he says he “wouldn’t sell to his customers.”

On top of the alleged quality issues, the used tires were priced at “$70 a pop.” And it was charging $175 for a new tire. With added fees, that comes out to $200 a tire, he says.

“Come on, no dice,” Montalvo says.

His solution? Walmart.

“Trusty, dusty Walmart. $103 a tire. $18 installation. It’ll be here in 3 days,” Montalvo says.

But for him, it isn’t just about the cost.

“Give people some hope. Used tire places run the business like its going out of business. Let’s take as much money from whoever walks in because there might not be a tomorrow,” he concludes.

New vs. used tires

According to Discount Tire, most used tires come from new vehicles. A customer will purchase a new car and then immediately want different tires on it.

One of the downsides of used tires is that they have “uncertain lifespans,” meaning you won’t exactly know when they need changing out. It’s recommended that you change out new tires every three to four years. Discount Tire also points out that they don’t come with a warranty, so if something happens to them, you’ll have to pay in full out of pocket for a new one.

On the flip side, buying used tires is good for the environment and more affordable—at least the upfront cost is—than buying new ones. However, Tread Connection reported that you will likely spend more money in the long-run if you consistently buy used tires.

Where to buy your tires

Choosing where to buy your tires really depends on your needs, according to US News. Warehouse clubs like Sam’s Club and Costco have “great prices on new tires and can install them quickly.” Online sellers are good for uncommon tire sizes. Local tire shops stock multiple types of tires. And dealerships offer a more premium service.

Viewers are split

Some users thought that the used tire price was a steal. Others agree with Montalvo.

“20 inch tires are expensive bro 70 dollars are a deal,” one user said.

“That used goodyear will last longer than a new ling long and rider better too,” a second added.

“Yeah im not paying brand new tires when i can get used ones for $35 each with 50% tread,” a third agreed.

“70? In Houston they be selling them for $100+ used,” another remarked.

Others agreed that Walmart is the best option for affordable tires.

“Yeah just buy in Walmart,” one said.

“I get all my tires from walmart,” another agreed.

“Used tire shops need to be illegal,” a third claimed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Montalvo via email and TikTok comment.

