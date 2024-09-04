In a time when everything feels more expensive, it makes sense that people would want to be more cognizant of their spending habits. Then, the portable car lift came along—and one content creator recently suggested that the machinery may be worth the investment.

User @portablecarhoist, an account which demos the machines at work and sells them to willing buyers, showed a Toyota car strapped into the lift. The lift itself was attached to a Ford F-150, which @portablecarhoist suggested could tow the Toyota.

“demo at AutoZone,” @portablecarhoist wrote in the accompanying text overlay. As of publication, it was unclear whether AutoZone was looking to buy these lifts or if @portablecarhoist was showing off the machine for another interested party. By Monday afternoon, the account’s video had accumulated more than 366,300 views.

Do you need a portable car lift?

There are two main reasons someone might want to buy a portable lift. They want to perform maintenance on their car at home, versus going to a mechanic, and need to be able to easily get under the car; or, for homeowners who have a smaller garage and want to make better use of their space.

For the former, North American Auto Equipment noted that portable lifts are “safer” than a car jack or stand since they’re built to be sturdier. It noted, too, that lifts can be used for various reasons, including “changing tires, performing routine maintenance, and inspecting the undercarriage.”

Meanwhile, if you want a lift for your garage, certain ones can double storage space. If used correctly, according to NAAE, lifts can be used to park one car on top of the other, effectively using the space required for one car.

The same website noted that lifts are a good investment for people who perform work on their cars regularly. Otherwise, it might not be worth spending money on because they are somewhat pricey. The cost of car lifts can range between $1,500 and $10,000. Some might even go beyond the $10,000 mark to about $15,000. It all depends on factors such as the lift type, brand, weight capacity, features, and installation requirements.

That said, if you’re interested in buying a lift, Best Buy Automotive Equipment offered these tips. Select a lift that can carry at least 1,000 pounds more than what you’re planning to use it for, check to make sure shipping and installation are included in the final price, and be cautious of cheap lifts.

Despite the cost, a number of viewers wrote under @portablecarhoist’s video that they wanted to buy a lift for themselves.

“This is going to be a game changer,” one person wrote. “Guarantee it.”

“That’s a good tool to have,” another echoed.

“I WILL own one 1 day,” a third viewer said.

Of course, not everyone was sold on whether they needed one, though.

“Needs to have a permit for that,” one man commented. (This might not be true of all lifts. According to American Custom Lifts, most home garage lifts do not require a permit. Still, it suggested checking with your local building department before purchasing one.)

“But will my HOA approve,” another person asked.

Others, meanwhile, questioned the cost and safety of such a contraption.

“I keep asking and emailing how much,” one potential buyer complained.

“We about to witness cars being dropped off those lifts everyday,” another quipped.

“I dunno, seems sketchy,” a third person added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @portablecarhoist via TikTok comment.

