‘You a dirty a** b*tch’: Clothing store worker calls out customer for leaving behind empty Starbucks cup in dressing room

A retail worker is absolutely disgusted by a shopper’s decision to leave their trash from Starbucks in a fitting room.

In a viral TikTok video that has amassed over 305,000 views as of this writing, user Javon (@jav0n) called out a shopper for leaving behind their empty Starbucks cup in the store’s dressing room.

“I’m sorry but b*tch if your name is Arsh. … that got a grande ice mochiata, oat-based, no liquid sugar, two pumps of brown sugar syrup and two pumps of chai,” Javon began the clip. “You is a dirty a** b*tch.”

“You coulda waited to throw this out,” the retail worker said.

This is not the first time a worker has taken to TikTok to blow off steam after someone leaves behind their Starbucks trash. Another user on the platform went viral after calling a shopper out for leaving their Starbucks cup on a shelf at her store. And many commenters on that video chimed in with their own experience of shoppers who leave behind items.

Javon’s commenters were amused by the creator’s call-out.

“Listen a girl left her socks at my store, idk either so don’t ask,” shared one user.

“NORMALIZE THIS BECAUSE I STAY SEEING CUPS AT THE MALL STORES,” wrote another about the ubiquitous sightings of Starbucks cups.

“[Wonder] if arch saw this video already,” mused a third.

Many users specifically called out Javon’s mispronunciation of the “matcha” drink that was left behind.

“MOCHIATA IS SENDING ME,” one user wrote.

“MACHIIAATTAAA PLEASEEE,” another added.

“SORRY Y’ALL, MATCHA,” Javon responded.

“I’m sorry but that looks so nasty,” wrote one person, claiming that the Starbucks drink didn’t even look enticing.

Another user agreed, adding, “Couldn’t even keep listening because Arsch is ass in German [and] also that drink in itself is unhinged.”

