‘I’ve never been to a store where this is true’: Shopper shares ‘tip’ for 2 for $4 items at grocery stores. Viewers aren’t so sure

While price increases have slowed, grocery costs are still high throughout the United States.

As a result of these high prices, many shoppers have taken to hunting for deals at their local grocery stores and restaurants. Some have scoured different grocery stores to find the cheapest in their area; others have noted various discount codes that can be applied at different stores.

Now, a user on TikTok has offered her own tip for discovering grocery deals—but users aren’t convinced that she’s correct.

In a video with over 1.5 million views, TikTok user Emmaline Childs (@emmalinechilds) shows a “two for $4” display at a grocery store.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this, but if it’s two for $4. It’s also one for $2,” she states. “You don’t have to get two if you don’t need two!”

She says that this arrangement applies to larger promotions as well.

“10 for $10, or one for $1,” she says, looking at another display. She then jokes, “Unless it’s cheese—then, just get all the cheese.”

“This works for MOST grocery stores – not all,” Childs adds in the caption. “But its a great tip for people looking to save a few bucks, or may end up wasting food that goes bad.”

While Childs’ tip may seem like good advice for shoppers, commenters aren’t sure that it actually works.

“Stores near me won’t give the sale price on sales like that. It’s all or nothing,” wrote a user.

“Not where I’m at. you buy one it’s more expensive. it doesn’t discount till you scan the second,” offered another.

“It depends on the store sometimes it is say 2 for 4 or 1 for 3 or 3.50,” echoed a third. “You need to read the sign.”

Childs is not alone in believing this, however, and there’s some evidence to suggest that, while this may have been more widespread in the past, companies are now catching on to this issue and making it so one must purchase all of the items to get the stated deal.

In a 2016 blog post for MousePrint, author Edgar writes, “For several years now, supermarkets have tried to get you to buy more with offers like ‘10 for $10.’ Savvy shoppers know when you see offers like that, you are not required to buy 10 units to get the $1 each price.”

“Drug stores like Walgreens and Rite Aid have gotten a bit more clever by advertising ‘2-fer’ or ‘3-fer’ offers like 2 for $10 or 3 for $2, but then in small print indicate if you only want one, you will pay more, sometimes significantly more,” the post continues.

This appears to be the same issue to which commenters were referring.

“It used to be this way everywhere, but now even Walmart by me makes you buy it all,” explained a TikTok commenter.

“I swear this used to be true.. now you HAVE to buy all 4 to get 4 for 4,” repeated a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Childs via email.