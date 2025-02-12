‘In the broad daylight’: Man waits for woman by the exit. Here’s how she got away—and what you should carry in your purse for protection

Most women have experienced harassment in public spaces.

After a close encounter on the subway, one woman issued a PSA about safety and also encouraged women to protect themselves.

In a viral video with over 404,700 views, TikToker Sydney Towle (@sydtowle) shared the safety tool she keeps on her person that helped her escape a dangerous situation.

“I just had to pull out this bad boy,” the woman said while holding up her She’s Birdie key chain alarm. “Mr. Chirp, alarm protector, attacker.”

The woman alleged the uncomfortable incident happened “in the broad daylight.”

Woman protected by her safety alarm

According to Towle, she was riding the New York City subway when a random man wouldn’t stop following her.

First, he decided to sit next to her on the train.

She initially brushed off the man’s behavior.

“I’m like, I dunno, people are kind of strange on the subway sometimes,” she explained.

However, things became uncomfortable when the man continued to overstep boundaries. When the woman arrived at her stop, the man also got off the train.

“He gets off the train first,” she explained. “Waits for me by the exit.”

That’s when she realized things were getting out of hand. Things only got more uncomfortable when the random stranger claimed he felt like he knew her from somewhere.

He also asked her if they had met before.

Immediately, the woman pulled out her key chain alarm, faced it toward him, and ran away.

“Next time, I’m going to start barking,” she said.

She also urged ladies to “stay safe in these streets.”

“Get one of these or something,” she concluded, holding up the alarm.

Towle also recommended barking if all else fails.

New York City crime has been trending downwards. Data that compared this year’s violent crime numbers to 2024 showed that rates dropped 16.8% last month compared to last January.

Transit crimes last month also decreased 36.4% from 231 in 2024 to 147 last month.

In the clip’s comments section, many agreed that women should take their safety seriously.

“Oh my gosh .. and this is why we choose the bear. … glad you are safe!!” user Jessebarnak commented.

“Dang Syd,” user Mailit said. “That’s my biggest worry about you being up there walking alone at times. that chirp alarm is your best purchase!!! never leave without it!! please be safe.

“Please be careful, Syd!! So glad you’re aware of your surroundings!!” user Denise Doyon added.

Others offered their own safety tips.

“A can of soup in your purse in case you get hungry… or something…” user MarkWandering said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Towle by email, and She’s Birdie by contact form for comment and more information.

