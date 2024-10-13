‘How do they get through customs?’: Woman gets part of Halloween costume on SHEIN. She then finds something strange inside the package

This SHEIN customer got way more than she bargained for in her order. The way she handled it is quite impressive.

An unwanted bonus item

In a viral video with more than 9.7 million views, college student Sofia Alonso-Mossinger (@sofiaalonss) was stunned by what she found in her SHEIN package.

She ordered boots for her Halloween costume from popular (and controversial) online retailer SHEIN but was shocked by what she saw through the clear packaging.

“Halloween costume = cancelled,” she wrote in the text overlay.

A whole scorpion was chilling atop her costume. At first, she thought it was a toy until she moved it, Alonso-Mossinger told BBC.

“I feel like I am all right with spiders and things but it was scary being in my room with a random scorpion,” she said.

Alonso-Mossinger screamed, prompting her roommates to rush cover. While Alonso-Mossinger’s first instinct was to kill the intruder, she said her roommate, one of which studies zoology, wanted to take a more humane approach.

They ended up transferring the scorpion to a plastic container with kitchen tongs and feeding it water on a kitchen towel, according to the article. They then got in contact with the National Centre for Reptile Welfare, which sent somebody over within a few hours.

A representative from the center said it’s concerning that this is the second call they’ve received this month about a stowaway scorpion.

SHEIN said the following in a statement to the BBC:

“After receiving the feedback, we immediately conducted an internal investigation.

“Our teams on the ground have checked the shipment packing process and carried out an inspection of the goods in our warehouse and have confirmed that all standard operating processes have been adhered to.”

How common and dangerous are scorpion stings?

While some scorpion stings can be deadly, it’s highly unlikely that you’ll die from a scorpion sting (but it’ll probably still hurt), Cleveland Clinic reported.

In fact, less than 5% of scorpion stings require medical attention. There are about 1,500 scorpion species, but only 30 have stings dangerous enough for people.

There hasn’t been a reported death from a scorpion in the United States in more than 50 years.

What happens if you get stung by a scorpion?

When you get stung your skin will become slightly swollen and red. You might feel a bit of a tingling or sensation in the area.

If this is the case, you likely won’t need to go to the hospital. Instead, it’s recommended that you clean the area with soap and water, apply a cold press, and elevate the area so it’s level with your heart.

You can also use an antihistamine or corticosteroid on the area and take over-the-counter pain meds to reduce the pain. Symptoms tend to go away within 24 to 48 hours.

Hospital-worthy symptoms include numbness all over your body, difficulty breathing, difficulty swallowing, seizures, muscle twitching, irregular heartbeat, and abdominal pain.

You could also have an allergic reaction to the sting, resulting in extreme swelling, difficulty breathing, and vomiting. In that case, you can use an EpiPen and go to the nearest emergency room.

“What promo code did u use for the free pet??” a person joked.

“Now having anxiety that I somehow missed the scorpion in my package and it’s in my room,” a commenter wrote.

“No because I have 2 packages due to be delivered this can’t be happening,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alonso-Mossinger for comment via TikTok direct message and comment.



