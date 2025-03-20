‘Changed our party size from 5 to 6’: Group takes service dog to restaurant. They get hit with an additional ‘service charge’

They have many names: man’s best friend, loyal companion, and faithful friend.

Dogs have come to not only serve as company and companionship—they also do jobs. From herding animals to sniffing out explosives, canines have been performing services for their loving handlers for centuries.

They have even become common go-tos for medical monitoring and can be trained to do a range of tasks.

For those with serious medical conditions, a service dog can be a true lifesaver and typically must be present at all times.

However, they’re not a person. Unless you’re at a restaurant—or one restaurant in particular—apparently.

In a video that has drawn hundreds of comments on TikTok, user Queen Lonzz (@queenlonzz) writes that she went out to eat recently at Maui Pho in Bakersfield, Ca., where her party was charged an additional service for having a party of six instead of five.

The problem, she says, is that one member of their party, the member they were charged an additional service fee for, is a service animal.

“This restaurant changed [our] party size from 5 to 6 because of babes registered service animal then charged us an additional service charge for having a party of 6 or more,” a text overlay on the video reads. “This feels illegal…”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lonzz via TikTok direct message, and to Maui Pho via email regarding the video.

Is a service dog a person?

According to the federal government, under the Americans with Disabilities Act, a service dog does not count as a person. Because they’re dogs.

But they are also not regular pets. Under the ADA, service dogs are defined as animals trained to do a medical task.

Can restaurants charge fees for service animals?

This is also a no. Per the ADA, hotels, restaurants, landlords, and essentially anyone who might be able to charge for their services cannot legally charge fees for allowing a customer to bring their service animal with them.

The law does allow a caveat: service animals can be excluded if admitting them would fundamentally alter the nature of a service or program.

‘It’s medical equipment.’

Several viewers equated the work done by a service dog to that of a medical device and found the idea that a restaurant would charge a service fee for one odd.

“A service animal is akin to an insulin pump, it’s medical equipment,” one commenter wrote. “Imagine them charging wheelchair users a few bc they brought their own seat…”

“Lmfao it’s different if it was a baby but them counting the dog as a person for their policy is crazy work,” another said.

“Um yeah as someone who worked in a restaurant they shouldn’t be doing that. is the dog sitting at the table?” a commenter wrote. “Ordering? does it need a chair? no. the dog does not count as part of the party.”

Others were certain that the situation described counts as discrimination under the ADA.

“It is illegal bc a service animal isn’t a person so can’t be apart of your party,” one commenter wrote. “They don’t want you to come back with it, which is discrimination. You can report them, up to you but I would.”

“They’re trying to discourage you from returning because they don’t like you having a service animal,” another commenter wrote. “That behavior is illegal on a couple of counts.”

“Google coming in hot: No, under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), restaurants cannot charge extra fees or deposits for customers with service animals,” a commenter said.

