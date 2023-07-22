‘So now I gotta drink the drink I paid for at a certain speed?’: Waitress shares top 10 things that ‘annoy her as a server’

Servers have long shared all of their gripes with customers on TikTok, amassing views and comments from viewers over tipping, table etiquette, and other frustrations.

One server, who previously drew attention on the platform for putting a table of 21 people that only tipped her $10 on blast, has returned to inform folks of the 10 things customers do that annoy her the most.

Her frustrations range from customers who drink their beverages too fast and point at the menu to order rather than reading out the item for her, to asking children to order for themselves and constantly changing their minds about their orders.

“After I send it to the kitchen, b*tch that’s what you’re going to eat,” @spotlightshanell says in the video. “I don’t give a f*ck. You should have read that menu, you should have knew what you wanted.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @spotlightshanell via email regarding the video.

Viewers who say they also work in the service industry expressed similar frustrations with customers and agreed with many points made in the video.

“Factsss,” one commenter wrote. “I used to be a server and every last one of these hit a nerve for me.”

“I aheee with all 10!” another user said. “I’m not server but I do workin a service industry and Babbbbby I had to just realize ALOT of ppl was NOT raised right so I ignore.”

“My biggest one is asking if they want appetizers, they say no and order dinner,” one user shared. “3rd person wants an app.”

Some viewers also put the poster on blast for her takes, writing that they would really dislike having her as a server.

“So now I gotta drink the drink I paid for at a certain speed?” a viewer commented. “It’s getting strict out hea.”

“I cant pronounce some shit,” another commenter wrote. “so I have to point it out sometimes lol.”

“Decorum…because I’m thirsty and wanna drink my drink….I was with you for everything else,” a commenter wrote. “But that part you tripping on that one.”