‘The worst part was…’: Waitress serves a couple at restaurant. Then she sees the secret note they left her on napkin

A surprising note left at one server’s table is prompting others to share stories of harassment they’ve experienced in the restaurant industry.

This week, Davena (@.davena001) posted a picture of the tip she received from one of her tables online. It was a handful of one dollar bills wrapped in a napkin.

“Hi, were [sic] swingers and loved our experience here,” it read. The commentary was followed by a phone number (blacked out for privacy) and a request to “Text us.”

“I had just started waitressing and was freshly 18,” Davena later explained in a comment, having previously noted that the patrons were in their late 30s/early 40s. “They were very nice and an easy table, and tbh this was the first crazy thing to happen and my jaw dropped when i read it.”

Sexual harassment in the service industry

Customers propositioning someone or hitting on them while they’re at work always creates a strange dynamic.

Particularly in the service industry, workers are expected to continue being polite and may even feel obligated to play along since a portion of their pay depends on tips. It creates a captive audience sort of situation that can quickly become uncomfortable whether the customer realizes it—or cares.

In this particular instance, leaving a note behind on a napkin is probably the best way this could have played out. But in an industry where at least 70% of female employees have reported incidents of sexual harassment, even something that may seem relatively innocuous can add to a laundry list of ways servers are made to feel uncomfortable at their jobs.

Other servers share stories of harassment

Davena used her post as an opportunity to prompt other servers to share the “weirdest thing customers have given/said to you.” And while not all of them were sexual in nature, an overwhelming number of the responses ultimately did veer towards exactly that sort of anecdote.

“I work at a hotel bar and last weekend, DURING ONE OF THE WORSTTTT SHIFTS OF MY LIFE, a 74 yr old man came up to me with a $10 bill asking if i’d join him in his room for an hour,” wrote one user.

“Had a table of 5 guys 4 my age and 1 the much older dad (60 maybe?),” another recalled. “When they left, all of them left their number…including dad.”

“Some old guy asked what time I got off and gave me $40 ‘for parking’ in the parking garage and his hotel room key card and told me to meet him after I get off,” a further user said. “Best believe I took the $$$ home and ran.”

“This man in his 40s would come every week and give me $ ranging from $40-$200 and would say he was waiting for me to turn 18, and he would like to take me on a date, I was 17! he was my parents age,” another user added.

Several viewers also specifically called out older men (and women) who hit on them at work even after learning they were minors. More than one recalled patrons asking when they would turn 18.

As one commenter summed it up, “Being 16 in fast food was a RIDE.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Davena via TikTok comment.

