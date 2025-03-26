‘It was written on the reservation’: Server wishes couple a happy anniversary. Now she’s going home without a tip

A server who posts on TikTok under the handle @user122334456779 says customers threatened to take her tip away. And it’s all because she referenced a note on their reservation.

Her viral clip on the incident garnered over 1.9 million views on the platform. It also sparked a conversation on non-tipping customers in the video’s comments section.

“My table just said, ‘you lost your tip’ bc I said ‘happy anniversary!’” The server seemed befuddled by the reactionary measure taken by the customers. That’s because, according to her, the note was “written on the reservation.”

Oftentimes when booking tables for a night out of eating, establishments allow guests to append notes to reservations. It appears that the diners in question actually weren’t celebrating an anniversary. Which means the patrons either wrote that on their reservation, or the restaurant made an error.

Tip threats

An opinion piece published in the New York Times delineates some of the “abuse” servers sustain with gratuities. The piece highlights instances were food service workers were subjected to ill-treatment they attributed to how they earn a living. I.e., customers believe that because they’re a dangling a tip over workers’ heads, they can act out of pocket.

The Daily Meal writes that bartenders and servers have been subjected to a variety of verbal, physical, and sexual abuse. Patrons will often utter disparaging, lewd, disrespectful, or aggressive remarks to food service workers. Furthermore, the outlet writes these employee reports revealed this treatment occurs regardless of the restaurant type.

No matter how “expensive” or “festive” the atmosphere in a location, servers are still at risk of being treated poorly by its clientele. “These acts of harassment affect servers of every gender, color, and size,” the outlet penned. Additionally, poor customer behavior extended in some instances to inappropriate touching and unwelcome physical advances.

One server the New York Times interviewed spoke to the “dynamics” of gratuity-based work. It seems that due to this guest/server relationship, they believe some diners feel emboldened to behave in this manner. Moreover, as an employee whose livelihood is predicated on tips, they may feel hesitant to speak up. “I don’t want to do anything that makes these people leave and not tip me. I’m looking at $200 in tips.”

More tip grief

Previously, the Daily Dot published a piece highlighting this quandary servers have. Commenters responded to one food industry worker’s piece on confronting customers who leave bad tips. TikTokers engaged in a discussion about potentially confronting diners who elect to leave low-percentage tips.

Some were of the mindset that gratuities are just that—not mandatory. They argued that individuals who choose to work in a tip-based job must understand its risks. By electing to pick a profession predicated on guest magnanimity, they must understand not everyone will leave tips.

Conversely, others stated that diners should appreciate the nature of food service work. Additionally, they argued that anyone who has ever relied on gratuities would be more understanding of servers. Consequently, they will presumably be more willing to leave a higher tip amount.

For some, leaving a tip is non-negotiable. They stated that folks dining out should always budget gratuity as part of their meals. And that if they don’t have enough money to leave a tip, then they shouldn’t be eating out.

‘They definitely wanted an excuse not to tip’

One user on the application shared how they would’ve reacted to being told they wouldn’t get a tip. For them, it was a simple trade-off. If a diner informed a worker they’d be withholding compensation for service, then they wouldn’t be served. “If a table says ‘you just lost your tip’ and you’re still serving them. Stop. They just lost their service.”

Someone else echoed the aforementioned sentiment, albeit with a modification. “‘You just lost your good service, I’ll come back in 45 minutes with your refills.’”

However, like many food service industry gripes, there were other TikTokers who felt differently. “I’m reading these comments and you people are insane. ‘It’s not the server’s job to serve you unless you tip?’ Yes, actually it is. If you don’t like it find a different job,” one wrote.

But there were others who speculated as to what the diners’ true intentions were. One user on the application wrote that they felt the diners weren’t planning on tipping the whole time. “They definitely just wanted an excuse to not tip. Because who gets that mad over that?”

Someone else also thought the diners were planning on stiffing the food service worker from the get go. “Who goes ‘you just lost your tip.’ If you’re not going to tip just don’t tip you don’t need to tell them all about it,” they said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @user122334456779 via TikTok comment for further information.

