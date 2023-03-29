‘That’s exactly why I look up menus and prices before I even eat somewhere’: Server shares PSA after customer didn’t know sides were extra after ordering steak

A server says a guest didn’t know that sides weren’t included with her expensive steak dinner, warning others in a TikTok PSA.

In the video posted by Caitlyn Marie (@c_slizzy_wizzy) on March 24, she says she was serving a birthday party of 15 to 20 people and made sure she was intentional about making sure the guests knew that sides weren’t included at the restaurant.

“I’m always very careful about the way I word things. When the birthday girl ordered her steak, I asked her, ‘Would you like to add any sides to the meal?'” she says in the clip.

But when she passed out the separate checks, the birthday girl asked Caitlyn Marie why she charged her for the sides and claimed that she told her they were included, she recalls. Eventually, she says she had to get a manager involved.

The caption reads, “That’s exactly why I look up menus and prices before I even eat somewhere. If I can’t afford it, I’m not going.”

The video has reached over 57,000 views, with commenters slamming the birthday girl’s entitled behavior.

“People just think they can get stuff for cheaper if they throw a fit,” a commenter wrote.

“I love when people say ‘that’s not what you said.’ Bitch… I repeat this crap in my sleep,” another quipped.

Others suggested that the birthday girl’s attitude stemmed from her expecting her friends to pay for her meal.

“She thought they were going to pay and was trying to find a way out of paying when they didn’t,” one user suggested.

“Why is the birthday girl paying for her meal anyway?” another asked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Caitlyn Marie via TikTok comment.