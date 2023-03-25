‘She walked around the rest of the day mad’: Former restaurant hostess says server declined large table, was mad when someone else got big tip

A TikToker’s video responding to a call for stories about getting back at rude servers while working as a hostess has drawn over half a million views on the platform.

In her video, Kenzie (@kenzieblairee) says while working as a hostess, she had set aside a table in one server’s section for a large party. When that server did not want to serve that party, it was given to another server.

“I had a server one night who was normally a bartender but picked up a floor section that night, so she was really wanting to make the same amount of money that she made bartending as a waitress that night,” she says in the video. “She was always up at my stand wanting me to seat her, wanted every party that came in. I had a party come in of 10 or 15 Black men and women. I started sectioning off parts of her section so that I could seat them there so she could have the party. She came up and asked me, ‘why are we holding these tables?’ I pointed to the party and I was like, I’m going to give you that party.”

Kenzie says the server did not want to serve the party, so she gave the table to another server who ended up receiving a large tip—about 40%—from that group.

“I think I know why she didn’t want that particular party,” Kenzie says of the server. “I’m sure you can make the same assumption.”

Kenzie continues, “This girl that I was originally going to seat when she sat herself, she was so pissed. She walked around the rest of the day mad that she didn’t get that party as if she didn’t fuck herself over.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kenzievia Instagram direct message regarding the video.

Some viewers shared similar things they’d done while working with rude servers.

“I once purposely triple sat someone who couldn’t handle it,” one commenter wrote.

“Nah, you skip then double seat over and over so they are rushing and can’t provide as good service and stressed,” another commenter wrote.

“I had one coworker who would shark tables all the time, so when I hosted I skipped her repeatedly and never let her on the seating system,” a commenter wrote.