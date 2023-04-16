‘This is why we have anxiety about going to restaurants’: Customer says server kept confusing dairy with gluten when her friend with celiac disease asked for gluten-free options

A popular TikToker is going viral for calling out a waitress who couldn’t be bothered to remember the potentially life-threatening difference between a gluten and dairy intolerance.

In the video, Rebecca (@rrogersworld), who has more than 2.5 million TikTok followers, recaps a frustrating experience that happened during a restaurant date with friends.

“Usually, when it comes to restaurant stories, I’m always on the server’s side, but oof,” she says, letting out a sound of frustration.

Rebecca explains that she was out for a meal with a few friends, including one person who lives with celiac disease.

Celiac disease is a chronic digestive and immune disorder that damages the small intestine. It is triggered by eating foods containing gluten and can cause long-term digestive problems and keep a person from getting all the nutrients they need, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

When the server stops by Rebecca’s table to take the group’s order, her friend asks the server what gluten-free options she can recommend. Instead of offering a helpful response or checking in with the kitchen for an answer, she allegedly says, “I don’t know.”

The friend lets the server know that his ask for gluten-free options is related to a medical condition and that he’ll be hospitalized if he comes in contact with gluten. He asks her to inquire with the chef about options, but she allegedly just looks at him with a “blank stare” and doesn’t respond.

He seems to find a suitable dish but wants to double-check whether the queso that comes with it is gluten-free. (While queso is normally gluten-free, some contain flour as a thickener, therefore knocking its gluten-free status.)

“Well, I mean, it has milk in it,” the server says.

The friend proceeds to explain that “milk is fine,” he just can’t have flour.

The waitress says she doesn’t know and offers no solution or suggestions, so Rebecca steps in.

“Since this is a medical thing, can you please ask the chef and just let us know so we can be sure?” Rebecca asks.

The waitress eventually returns after allegedly ignoring Rebecca’s group for a while.

While Rebecca and her friends expect her to give them an update on whether the queso is or isn’t gluten-free, the waitress says in an exasperated tone, “I told you. It’s not gluten-free. It has milk in it.”

“That’s not gluten, and the chef would have told you if you asked,” Rebecca says, concluding the TikTok.

The TikTok has more than 155,000 views and over 350 comments. “Why is it so hard to ask a question,” Rebecca captioned the video.

Multiple people in the comment section with celiac or whose close friend or family have the disorder called the situation “relatable.”

“As someone with celiac disease, this is sooooooo relatable. This is why we have anxiety about going to restaurants,” one person said.

“Having a dad with celiac and a daughter with a gluten allergy…I feel this soooo much,” another added.

Servers also chimed in about how they usually respond to customers who can’t have gluten.

“As a server my answer is always no, [our] kitchen is very small to much of a risk of cross contamination,” a server explained.

“As a server, I’m terrified of allergies. Like will always err on the side of caution. But we truly don’t have anything GF besides like salad sadly,” another wrote.

Another person said that all menus should include allergy information. “It’s crazy that some places don’t.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Rebecca via email.