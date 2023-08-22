‘I literally have every single person in this whole dining room, the party, everybody’: Server has to bartend, serve whole restaurant, and work to-go all by herself

A server went viral on TikTok after sharing why she quit her job of seven years.

Tina (@tinasse2.0) recorded the video of herself on a day she said that she was tasked with bartending, serving, and taking care of to-go orders alone. As of Tuesday afternoon, her clip had more than 1.4 million views.

The server started by recording herself in front of a nondescript wall. “I quit my job of almost 7 years,” she said. Then she showed viewers why.

The video proceeded to flash to a view of the full restaurant, which was bustling with customers.

“I literally have every single person in this whole dining room,” she said. “All these people.” In the text overlay, Tina added that the restaurant even “sent… servers home” and that “no one helps.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tina via TikTok comment. But it appeared as though many viewers were glad that she chose herself over a stressful work environment.

“I’m so proud of you for realizing that the money isn’t worth it,” one user wrote.

“Do whats best for Tina,” another agreed. “We’ve seen how hard you work.”

“That’s BS,” a third person said. “Don’t let them take advantage once or they’ll do it all the time. Good luck!”

Others, meanwhile, pointed out how overworked most service employees are.

“Then said company will say, ‘No one wants to work anymore!’” one viewer said.

“It’s so sad that establishments overwork the only competent people until their breaking point,” another echoed.

Employee burnout is a major issue. According to Forbes, a 2019 study found that 80% of hospitality workers claimed to be burnt out. Sharing the workload, enforcing break time, and eating at the start of your shift, Forbes reported, are a few ways to help combat burnout without quitting.