TikToker Kissy Torres, who is known as @iamkissy, recently sparked conversation with a video on jobs she believes train employees to be “the worst.”

“Places where I’m literally convinced that a requirement is to have a stick up your no-no square,” Kissy says in the video.

First up is Sephora. “People say going here without makeup is bad but I’ll do you one better. Having acne prone skin,” Kissy says. “These people stare at me like I just ran over their dog. I’m not supposed to be in that store and these people will let me know that immediately.”

Second up is PacSun. “If you’re an adult that’s not afraid of teenagers I’m just going to be convinced that you’ve never gone into a PacSun,” she says.

Why? “So, fun fact. If you didn’t know this, the onboarding process for PacSun requires you and all the other employees to just huddle up at the register and then whenever a customer comes in you’re just supposed to do this.” She stares blankly at the camera.

“One time I needed a dressing room here and they actually took me to the back and shot me in the head,” she jokes.

Third on the list is the doctor’s office. “If you are a receptionist at a doctor’s office, I’m convinced that if a patient comes in and you treat them like an actual human being, that you get fired on the spot,” Kissy says.

“I’ll show up for the appointment that I already had a panic attack making in the first place and you walk in and they’re just at their desk like this.” Kissy rolls her eyes at the camera. “Name?” she deadpans.

Kissy notes in the caption she is not looking for disagreement. “Don’t boo me, I’m right,” she writes.

Multiple commenters backed up Kissy’s assessments.

“PacSun employees would rather refold the same pair of jeans over and over than actually help someone. It’s insane,” wrote commenter Gabrielle.

“Every single time I have stepped into a PacSun I have not received a greeting or a goodbye,” wrote another user.

“Why do PacSun employees act like you just walked into their room uninvited?” asked user Kapi.

A user called Bip shared their behind-the-scenes experience. “I used to work at PacSun and my coworkers would literally make fun of me for being nice to customers.”

The video has amassed more than 1.5 million views since it was posted last week. Yesterday, Kissy followed up with Part 2. The Daily Dot reached out to Kissy via IG DM, Sephora, and PacSun for comment.