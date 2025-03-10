‘Do not try to make aggressive eye contact with me’: Cashier shares the right way to ask for help at self-checkout at grocery store

Self-checkout has become increasingly prevalent over the years. Although they allow customers to independently scan their items, a cashier is almost always on standby just in case a customer needs assistance. But is there a correct way to flag them down? A grocery store cashier listed the dos and don’ts of asking an employee for help when using self-checkout.

The dos

“I have a PSA for everybody who uses self-checkout at a grocery store,” TikTok user Autumn (@enchantedautumn) starts her video. “If you need help, you have one of two options: Please either use the bottom of the screen to call for help, or use your words to ask us for help.”

The don’ts

Then, the content creator shares what not to do at self-checkout.

“Do not try to make aggressive eye contact with me while I’m cashiering and busy with another customer,” she says.

She says that while she notices these customers, she won’t help them. “I see you making eye contact with me, but if you don’t ask for help, how do I know what you need?” she questions.

Another annoyance for Autumn is making noises to get her attention.

“Please don’t grunt or make weird noises, thinking it’s gonna make me come help you,” she says. “Let’s use our words and communicate like human beings.”



“I truly don’t know why this is so hard for some people to just use their words,” she concludes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Autumn via TikTok comment and direct message.

What do other cashiers and shoppers say about this?

Her video has garnered over 17,000 views. And cashiers had a lot to say.

They recalled some of the most annoying ways customers have gone about requesting their assistance.

“If you do not know how to use self checkout or have more than 15 items….go to the cashier,” one viewer remarked.

“And *please* don’t flag us down ‘MAAM MAAM’ girl I’m in the middle of a transaction,” a second added.

“Or click your fingers or whistle at me for my attention I’m not a puppy,” a third wrote.

In addition, shoppers revealed what they do when they need help at self-checkout.

“I just stand awkwardly and look confused until the machine stops embarrassing me,” one user revealed.

“I usually raise my hand like I’m in school,” another commented.

Why do cashiers hate working self-checkout?

In the r/kroger subreddit, one Redditor asked cashiers, “Do you hate running self checkout? Why or why not?”

They included a list of three reasons they despise it. One of the reasons is the type of customer who tends to frequent self-checkout.

“The people who are using them complain too much when help is on the way because they for some reason can’t keep their items in the bagging area, they have to make it so much harder than it actually is,” one of the bullet points read.

Many cashiers agreed.

“I recently just got moved to SCO and I cannot stand it. If you try to explain how to use it in an easier way to a customer, they look at you in a way that is just so.. irritating. And people are so rudeee about self check out sometimes. Like if you don’t want to use it, don’t use it. Don’t get rude with me because you’re too impatient to wait for our cashier to check out 2 other people!” one Redditor stated.

“Most customers are [expeletive.] Have no manners and treat you like a robot. I find three fourths of society can not follow simple 1 2 3 verbal commands and make sco a hundred times more difficult for them selves,” another concurred.

So before you ask for help at self-checkout, be sure to first check if the worker is busy. If they are, patiently wait before politely calling them over. Most stores should have an “assistance needed” option on the self-checkout kiosk that you can press. It should alert the employee that their help is needed in the proper way.

