‘Humanity and well-traveled guests love it’: Hotel worker praises guests for leaving a tip for her in this ‘secret’ place

A hotel worker has gone viral after being left a touching surprise. Denice (@denice.weighs.in) began the video in the hotel room she serviced, before panning the camera down to some dollar bills by the trashcan.

“If you came to Las Vegas this weekend, and you stayed in room 1380, and you left this for me underneath the trashcan, I really appreciate you,” she said.

Denice continues, “Cleaning up after people in a Las Vegas hotel is not the easiest job in the world. And a lot of times it can be really disgusting. Oftentimes people will trash the rooms. And tipping is not required, but like it’s nice when you find a tip in your room. “

A handy trick

She then went on to note how most people leave tips on the desk and nightstand, meaning that “anyone can see it or take it.”

“So, I really appreciate the couple who stayed in room 1380,” she concluded. “It means a lot to me that not only did you pick up all your trash, put it in bags close to the door, which that’s my job. But you also left me a tip underneath the trash can where no one would be able to see it unless the housekeeper who is actually cleaning the room. So thank you and God bless you.”

In the comments, it soon became apparent that hiding tips is a common practice.

“My mom is a housekeeper and she taught me to hide the tip too so the actual person who cleans the room will get it.” one wrote.

“I always leave it under something too!” another shared. “Good for them.”

A third commenter added, “Just learned from another tiktoker to put the tip under the trashcan. I’ll definitely start doing that.”

Numerous other commenters thanked Denice for the trashcan tip, and expressed their gratitude toward hotel workers.

However, not all hotel guests are enthusiastic about tips. Reddit user @sash187 went viral on the r/EndTipping subreddit after posting a screenshot from the hotel booking website Traveluro. She captioned it, “Tip on a hotel booking site!?”

Nonetheless, it seems like there are plenty of people out there who respect what hotel workers do.

