“People came to Seattle for this”: Iconic Starbucks Reserve Capitol Hill location popular with tourists abruptly closes after company announces closures

Starbucks announces the closure of its Seattle Reserve location amid nationwide shutdowns.

In a video with over 524,000 views, TikToker Corteezyy stands in front of the empty Starbucks Reserve location. This particular location was one of six upgraded “Reserve” locations, which sold location-specific merchandise and exclusive drinks.

Why did Starbucks close the Seattle Reserve location?

“This came out of nowhere,” he says. “That’s how they’re trying to spin it.”

However, he says he spoke to a worker who claims the location stopped discussing their union contracts “weeks ago.”

He shows the boarded-up windows of the once-popular location.

According to a report by Yahoo! Finance, Starbucks is closing the Seattle Reserve location, alongside 900 non-retail layoffs and closing several open positions.

The one billion dollar restructuring comes after six consecutive quarterly drops in revenue. This trend could be attributed to the ongoing boycott of Starbucks by pro-Palestine activists.

The report explains that Starbucks will also reduce 1% of its store count in the United States and Canada.

How did customers react to the closure?

In the comments of the TikTok, viewers question Starbucks’ decision to close the popular location, which boasts long lines and attracts tourists.

“People came to Seattle for this. It was a major tourist attraction. It’s crazy. Seattle doesn’t want to be a place for tourists, and we’re losing money,” one writes.

“Seems a bit criminal to close a signature spot in the birth city of Starbucks,” another says.

The Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle, WA. Credit: Peppinuzzo/Shutterstock

“Wrong move. Closing this specific location is a huge damage to the brand itself. Well, gives me more reason not to consume Starbucks. Thanks,” a third adds.

“That is so weird because that place is always busy when I walk by,” a fourth remarks.

Others suspect the company closed the location to avoid union negotiations.

“All because they didn’t want to negotiate with the union. Starbucks is a trash company. Hopefully, a different local coffee company can come in and make something better in that space,” a commenter says.

“THEY RATHER SHUT DOWN THAN FREAKIN UNIONIZE,” another suggests.

