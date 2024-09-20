‘Nothing more dangerous than a hydroplaning mower’: Is SeaFoam good for your Murray lawn mower? Expert weighs in

Does SeaFoam work on your lawnmower? Many automotive experts swear by SeaFoam and other similar engine treatments when it comes to maintaining your car’s engine, but does it work for smaller engines?

Cleveland, Ohio-based Old Brooklyn’s Small Engine Repair (@small.engine.repa) shop decided to put the question to the test for its TikTok viewers.

It posted the video results to its account page on June 6. So far, the video has racked up more than 256,100 views.

How do engine treatments work?

Motor treatments, such as the SeaFoam Motor Treatment used in Old Brooklyn’s video, work by lubricating and cleaning the motor’s fuel and oil systems.

The treatment targets two of the most common causes of engine damage: oxidization, and corrosion.

According to Green Industry Pros, antioxidants in the treatment prevent “the “clumping” that causes gummed fuel and can result in clogged jets,” while corrosion inhibitors “block corrosion that can occur when moisture comes into contact with the metal parts in an engine.”

What happened during Old Brooklyn’s test?

Does SeaFoam work on lawnmowers, though? The mechanic at Old Brookly attempted to find out.

The video begins with the mechanic at Old Brooklyn displaying a can of SeaFoam Motor Treatment.

He pans his camera to a Briggs & Stratton Murray 125cc 450 E-Series push lawnmower. “Is SeaFoam good for your lawnmower?” he asks his viewers. “Will it clean the pistons and help it run better and perform better?”

He then removes the spark plug boot cover and takes out the plug. He observes the piston through the socket with a scope camera. A sludge of carbon buildup can be observed on the piston.

The mechanic takes the Murray outside and removes the air filter cover and filter, revealing the valves. He clamps down the safety switch so that the mower can continue to run without his grip on the handle.

He applies the treatment directly into the valves as opposed to simply mixing the additive into the mower’s gas tank.

“Gotta be careful, do a little bit at a time because if you do too much, you’re going to hydroplane it. And it’s just going to lock up,” he says. This is a gaffe, as what he probably meant to say is “hydrolock“—a condition resulting when too much fluid gets into the engine.

“You want to take your time; do it real slow. Watch all the carbon burn out—you’ll see a bunch of smoke coming out,” he continues.

He then pours the treatment in, and, true to his words, a plume of smoke flows out of the carburetor. He repeats the process several times, resulting in several more plumes of burnt-off carbon as well as a significant puddle of the treatment on the mower’s shroud.

What were the results?

So, does SeaFoam work?

After the treatment, the mechanic brings the mower back into the shop, removes the spark plug, and re-inserts the probe camera.

“It definitely looks cleaner,” he declares. The screen filter is significantly less covered by carbon.

“It’s not as much build-up. You have a little bit of build-up right here, ” he states, pointing it out on the camera screen with a stylus.

“It cleaned it up pretty good. So, it definitely cleaned the piston up, for sure. I’m going to say that’s a win,” he concludes. “SeaFoam will work.”

The viewers weigh in

One viewer took to the comments to make fun of the mechanic for his “hydroplane/hydrolock” gaffe.

Robert Marynow (@lockheed1011) wrote, “Nothing more dangerous than a hydroplaning mower.” The mechanic, seemingly facetiously, responded, “It’s scary have you ever seen it?”

Other viewers were critical of his decision to pour the treatment directly into the valves.

“Pro tip. spray bottle.” TJ Naccarato (@tnacc412) wrote. Although most of SeaFoam’s products are pour-in, including the engine treatment, it does carry a sprayable engine cleaner/lubricant.

Another viewer simply refused to believe the product made any difference. “25 years small engine tech with MST, Honda, Kawasaki, Stihl certifications. truth here…no. Seafoam is BS.”

John (@jonathanlemaitre08) commented, “Does nothing there is a guy on YouTube test all kinds of stuff and seafoam don’t work.”

The mechanic responded, “I mean looks like it works too me you see what it looks like before and after.”

