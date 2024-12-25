Scrolling in the deep is a weekly column that defines internet slang you need to know to operate online. It runs on Wednesdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter—but only our most dedicated readers get it.



Scrolling through TikTok, you may see the word “ahh” littered throughout the comments section, often added after a random phrase. If you’re confused as to why this slang that has nothing to do with your onomatopoeic reaction to taking a sip of soda is trending, here’s why.

What does ‘ahh’ mean on TikTok?

On TikTok, we have seen a rise in the word “ahh” whenever someone describes a situation or another person. In short, “ahh” means ass. But not “ass” as in your behind or “ass” as in something sucks. Instead, it’s used to describe a scenario by comparing it to extremely specific situations. However, before understanding how to use “ahh” properly, we have to return to its original rendition that sent the meme world into orbit: Goofy Ahh.

Where did ‘Goofy ahh’ come from?

Stemming from African American Vernacular English (AAVE), “goofy ahh” is used by Black creators as a substitution for “goofy ass.” This was used to mock people who were acting “goofy” or silly. In AAVE, people tend to change the final ‘s’ to ‘h,’ a process called “debuccalization,” as self-proclaimed etymology nerd and popular creator ​Adam Aleksic explained in a TikTok. Hence, folks saying, “You being a real goofy ahh right now.”



TikTokers then used the meme/slang “Goofy ahh” wherever they deemed fit. The Daily Dot did a deep dive on “goofy ahh” by talking about its origin, prominence in online spaces, and how it has evolved into remixes, memes, and spam comments. However, the slang has been adopted by Gen Zalpha who have started adding “ahh” to the end of phrases––without the “goofy.”

The rise of ‘ahh’ online

The key to using “ahh” properly in Gen Zalpha’s context is the more specific or niche, the better. Online, you have free reign to add “ahh” to any random phrase when you want to compare something.



For example, if a TikToker posts a video of almost getting impaled by a log while driving, someone might comment, “‘Final destination’ ahh scene.” They are comparing the TikTok to the iconic movie series where people get brutally murdered by freak accidents. Similarly, if a person is caught in an awkward situation, one might say the cliche, “‘You’re probably wondering how I got into this situation’ ahh scene.” These types of comments receive thousands of likes as viewers find them relatable and can quickly understand the references to pop culture these commenters are making.

But why not just say ‘ass?’

As my friends ( and Redditors ) have implored time and time again, why not just say ass? We’re all adults here, what’s all the fuss? Well, it may have to do with online censorship and “algospeak” on a whole.



Gen Zalpha grew up on the internet, where curse words could get you banned or suppressed from certain platforms. Just as the controversial word “unalive” was a way to circumvent TikTok’s filters that would penalize users for saying “kill,” “ahh” is Gen Alpha’s solution to censorship. Words like unalive, seggs, or seggsual assault were all concocted so creators could talk about these topics online without worrying about their videos being flagged for inappropriate content.



However, “ahh,” like the other algo-words, stuck so well that it’s now become slang. It’s used even on Twitter, where you don’t really get penalized for using curse words. A perfect example of a single piece of content providing a plethora of “ahh” comments is a TikTok video about a hurricane’s trajectory .



In that clip, the hurricane leaves Florida only to circle back and cause more damage. Viewers ran with the absurd situation by comparing it to cliche situations/phrases. Some comments included:

“I forgot my keys” ahh hurricane

“Oops missed a spot” ahh hurricane

“Oh, and another thing” ahh hurricane

Obviously, you can use the word “ass” here but with “ahh” being a way to avoid censorship, it just makes the comments that much funnier.

