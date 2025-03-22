‘Return it and get a $600 Maytag’: Woman uses Samsung dryer. Then she tries to turn it off

A woman says her Samsung dryer just won’t shut off. What’s the problem here?

In a viral video with over 15,300 views, TikTok user Marina Rice (@marina_faye) demonstrated the glitch with her appliance.

“Has anyone experienced this with Samsung dryer?” the woman asked in the clip.

Marina recorded her dryer as it continued to run, while apparently shut off. “There’s no lights,” she said. “No lights on.”

She believed the dryer was malfunctioning.

Samsung dryer malfunction

The content creator had to open her dryer to get it to shut off. Then she powered it back on and shut the door.

“Usually I have to press start,” she explained. “But look.”

The dryer immediately turned right back on when the door shut. It wouldn’t even turn off when she pressed the power button to power it down. “It’s still going!” she declared.

According to Samsung’s website, if your dryer’s control panel remains lit after a cycle ends or the drum light stays on even when the dryer is turned off, there’s no need for concern—this is expected behavior. However, if the drum continues spinning or the panel doesn’t shut off when you press the Power button, that indicates a potential issue.

The appliance company provides a guide to help customers trouble shoot their dryer issues.

It explains that if “Wrinkle Prevention” is enabled, the dryer will keep spinning without heat even if the drying cycle is completed.

Also, if the dryer does not respond to the power button, you can try resetting the power at the circuit breaker and then turn the dryer on and off.

If that fails, get the dryer serviced.

In the video’s comments section, many offered up advice for dealing with the issue.

“Relay on the control board that runs the motor is stuck. The contacts inside are fused together. You need a new control board,” one user commented.

“I’m willing to bet if you take off the top cover, you’ll find something fried on the board that’s creating an open circuit. Could be a simple solder fix,” another user wrote.

Others outright rebuked Samsung.

“So what I hear you saying is don’t buy a Samsung dryer,” wrote one user.

“Why are people still buying Samsung appliances in 2025?” a second user added.

Many have gone viral with complaints about Samsung’s appliances. One woman racked up views on a video about the hidden pitfalls of her Samsung fridge. Another content creator outright recommended avoiding the brand when purchasing a new washer.

The Daily Dot reached out to Samsung via email and Marina by TikTok comment and direct message.

