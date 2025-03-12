‘I’d stop eating eggs’: Sam’s Club shopper looks at her receipt and sees a box of eggs was $28.82 last year. Then she tries to buy the same one

A Sam’s Club shopper has proof that the cost of eggs has undoubtedly skyrocketed.

In a viral video with over 377,800 views, TikToker Brittany Taylor (@britt_fit_) compared the amount she spent on a box of eggs over the years.

The price increase was astonishing.

How much is a box of Sam’s Club eggs?

Britt used her digital receipts from last year to compare the price of the same box of eggs from the bulk retailer.

“Back in July, a box of eggs was $28.82,” she explained while showing viewers the receipt. “And then in November, a box of eggs was $37.48.”

A few months later, in March 2025, she found the same box of eggs at the store.

It cost $72.42.

“That’s insane,” the shopper said.

On the Sam’s Club website, the box of 15 dozen large eggs is not available for pick up or delivery due to high demand.

“Due to high demand, please visit your local club for availability,” the site warns.

President Donald Trump’s failed promise to lower grocery prices

During his campaign, President Donald Trump ran on the promise to lower grocery prices for Americans.

It is now very apparent the president is struggling to make good on that promise.

This past Sunday, Trump shared an article written by conservative activist Charlie Kirk on his Truth Social account that called for Americans to “shut up” about rising egg prices.

The writer also urged Americans to recognize the president’s efforts to decrease inflation, though surging costs on goods are expected to increase inflationary pressures.

The DOJ recently started an investigation into the nation’s largest egg producers to make sure they are not colluding to drive up the cost of eggs.

However, the producers maintain that the avian flu is the reason why prices are soaring.

@britt_fit_ This is just a video showing our shock, nothing more. Your negative/political/hateful comments will be deleted. My page does not support hatered in any way💕 ♬ original sound – Britt Taylor

In the video’s comments section, many weren’t concerned about the rising cost of eggs.

“I honestly don’t like eggs enough for this to effect me,” user maegencliffe wrote.

“I’m glad I don’t eat eggs like that,” user T.i.n.y_Tee commented. “I buy one dozen a month, once they gone, I don’t care to replace until the following month lol.”

“Glad me and my family all hate eggs,” user Kelseyjewell said.

Others disputed the cost of the box of eggs.

“That’s nuts. It’s 34.27 at my club right now. There must be some misinformation here. location for both??” user Abigail (Taylers Version) commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sam’s Club via contact form and Brittany Taylor by email for comment.

