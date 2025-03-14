‘I literally witnessed this’: Former restaurant server reveals the real reason you should never use the salt and pepper shakers on the table

A woman is cautioning diners against using salt and pepper shakers while eating out at restaurants. Brittany Cherrell (@thecombackqueen) posted a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 68,000 views as of Friday. In it, she states that diners should think twice before reaching for these containers of seasoning.

Featured Video

What’s wrong with salt and pepper shakers?

Cherrell begins her video seated in a restaurant . “So I’m going to give you a tip today that has absolutely nothing to do with what I normally talk about,” she says in the clip. “But I thought it was worth it. Thought it was worth it cause I just thought about it. So, years ago when I worked in the serving industry I learned this.”

Next, she revealed the one rule of eating in restaurants which she acquired during her time as a server.

Advertisement

“You never use the salt and pepper shakers that they have that are on the tables,” she says. “Because little kids lick them.”

Following this, she demonstrates what this looks like by pantomiming licking a salt shaker she holds in her hand.

“Just thought I’d let you know,” she says, looking into the camera with a smile.

In a caption for the post, she doubles down on her personal dining out rule. “I’m telling you, I’ve seen it with my own eyes,” which she followed with a laughing emoji.

Advertisement

Viewers were divided

Numerous folks responded to Cherrell’s clip, and they seemed divided over her post. One person said this type of hypochondriac mentality can ruin anyone’s time going anywhere.

“If you don’t want something somebody’s licked on. Sneezed on, coughed on, touched all over after digging all up in themselves. Or whatever else you just don’t go out to eat,” they wrote.

According to them, folks run the risk of interacting with someone else’s germs whenever they’re eating out. This was a sentiment echoed by another: “Every fast food and restaurant you go to, is taking a chance with your health.”

Advertisement

However, another said they’ve worked in food service for multiple decades. According to them, they’ve never seen a single person do what Cherrell cautioned against in her clip. “I’ve been in the restaurant business for 20+ years and I have never seen that,” they wrote.

Other warnings

Conversely, others shared some anecdotes regarding uncleanliness. One TikToker urged folks to stay away from wooden breadboard.

“The wooden boards you get bread on in steakhouses aren’t sent thru the dishwasher. Because it’ll warp the wood. They only get wiped with the same rag that wipes the dirty tables. Ask for bread on a plate.”

Advertisement

Another remarked that some diners will intentionally try and contaminate bottles of ketchup. “Don’t use to ketchup up bottles either have them give you packets because people spit inside those bottles,” they said.

Whereas another said it’s not just kids patrons have to worry about messing with salt and pepper shakers. “Ever thought about the adult finger lickers touching them,” one said.

Furthermore, there were horror stories of other people messing with condiments. one said, “Between this and the girl putting rat poison in the ketchups lord I need to eat at home.”

Then there was this user who shared another cleanliness concern that had nothing to do with food or utensils. “Also when you grab under the seat to pull forward. Just know no restaurant ever cleans under the seats,” they said.

Advertisement

Salt-N-Peppa

The food blog Cookist also recommends folks stay away from spice shakers whenever they’re dining out. According to the outlet although they “may seem harmless…they’re often the dirtiest objects in a restaurant.”

Additionally, the blog states that they’re “rarely cleaned” despite being “handled by countless people.” Furthermore, “they can harbor bacteria, allergens, and even mold.” Not to mention that the shakers usually aren’t “replaced” but just “refilled.”

Some of the bacteria that could be lying dormant inside a restaurant’s shakers range from E. Coli to Staphylococcus. All of these factors, the website writes, contribute to the shakers becoming “community petri dish[es].”

Advertisement

Furthermore, individuals with food allergies may want to think twice before using them. That’s because due to the high probability these shakers aren’t cleaned results in a greater risk of cross-contamination. Particles of food that some shouldn’t be eating can be lying dormant in the shakers. Diners with sticky or messy fingers might touch parts of the shaker that could get into your food if you use them. Potentially resulting in an allergic reaction or consuming germs you’d rather not have in your body.

Clumping is bad, too

Moreover, if you’ve ever been to a restaurant with clear, glass shakers and noticed masses of salt and pepper: bad sign. This indicates that there’s moisture inside of the shakers, and where there’s water and food, there’s often mold. Leaving you with a dash of not just some extra flavor in your meal, but undesired bacteria.

Advertisement

On top of this, Cookist says that prior to seasoning one’s food, you should taste it first. That’s because most establishments take the time to season dishes initially prior to sending them out. This means that you could be messing up the flavor before taking that first bite. So you’re not only potentially subjecting yourself to gross germs, but you may be missing out on a better-tasting meal.

If you do want some extra seasoning on your meal and would rather err on the side of caution, there are alternatives. Ask the restaurant if they have pre-wrapped salt and pepper packets. According to the piece, these are a safer bet than utilizing the salt and pepper containers on your table or countertop.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Cherrell via TikTok comment for further information.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.