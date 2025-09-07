“I want the colors”: Daughter of “sad beige mom” tries to brighten up her room, breaks hearts

A TikTok video by a self-described “sad beige mom” went viral after her daughter took it upon herself to add some color to her bedroom. The August post reignited some of the debate around whether the neutral aesthetic that peaked in 2023 can hinder a child’s brain development.

Despite experts saying that color isn’t as important as care, a lot of people still seem to hate this trend.

Toddler vs. sad beige mom aesthetic

Stay-at-home-mom TikToker @mckennajayciee drew over 9.6 million views with her video calling herself a “sad beige mom.” This term cropped up in 2023 as a form of backlash from lovers of bright colors and those allegedly concerned about the children.

The argument pushed by these folks claim that mothers who decorate their homes and children’s rooms with lots of beige and other toned-down colors may be stunting their kids’ development and/or harming them psychologically.

This TikToker brought out the controversy yet again with a video showing her toddler picking out colorful blankets to drape over her bed within a pretty beige room.

“Why did you make your bed like this?” mom asks.

“Because,” said her daughter. “I want the colors.”

Mom went on to compliment her child on what she accomplished, calling the blanket mosaic “beautiful.” She further roasted herself a bit with the caption, which reads, “my daughter not so subtly telling me she’s sick of me being a sad beige mom.”

“Give the baby some color”

The comments on this TikTok video prove that much of the public still stands against so-called sad beige moms. Some even drew on their own experiences growing up with parents who preferred a neutral tone aesthetic.

“My mom was a beige mom and when I was little I thought we genuinely couldn’t afford color,” said @silly.birdy.goose.

“Colors are SO important for development!” claimed @atanvii. “It’s okay if you want the rest of your house aesthetically pleasing, but PLEASE give your children’s room lots of colors!”

“Have the rest of your house however you want, but when it comes to her room, give the baby some color,” @beautiful_sh.t_sh0w suggested. “Not shaming you lol, you’re clearly paying attention to her wants now.”

“I hate how parents only care about what pleases their own aesthetic instead of thinking about their child’s needs,” wrote @idkwhatnametousel7.

Are sad beige moms hurting their kids?

There is some evidence to suggest that bright, varied colors help stimulate young children’s brains, fueling healthy development. A 2014 review in the International Journal of Pediatrics referenced work by color therapist June McLeod, who claimed that “proper use of color” promoted benefits like improved emotional development and reduced aggression.

However, following the sad beige mom backlash, experts stressed that this does not mean it’s a form of child abuse to not constantly expose kids to rainbows. According to Augusta University Professor of Pediatrics Dr. Jennifer Poon, it’s much more important for parents to focus on healthy interaction and experiences.

“We want mothers to feel freedom where they know that their child’s development really is more contingent upon their relational development, not necessarily materialistic objects,” she told CNN. “Playing, talking, having experiences together, those are the things that are really important for child development.”

