‘Do NOT buy’: Man spots townhouse for sale. Then he sees it’s Ryan Homes

If you’re looking to buy a new home, Ryan Homes seem to be popping up all over the country. However, some people caution that they may not be worth it.

What’s Ryan Homes?

Ryan Homes is one of the top five home builders in the nation, according to its website. It helps homebuyers buy a house and set them up with a team to support them throughout the process, like a project manager, sales representative, loan officer, and more. This all sounds great, but the creator of a recent video is skeptical, and others chime in to echo the video’s skepticism.

“From the low 400s for just this little slab. That’s a problem, that’s a huge problem,” says TikToker Sam (@helmetbagohyeah). The video shows a sign for a new development for sale by Ryan Homes.

“And they’re built so poorly,” Sam captions the video with already over 2 million views in just a day and close to 4,000 comments.

What’s the issue?

Apparently, homebuyers who sign a deal with Ryan Homes have several complaints ranging from quality to mortgage payment amounts. The comments on Sam’s video demonstrate this.

“All eastern states are being ambushed with these over priced cheap material townhouses,” says one comment.

“‘Low 400s’ and it be $449,999,” says another.

“Stay away from Ryan homes horrible,” advises another.

“Build by blackrock and friends for the cheapest price possible solely to fulfill shareholders value … please check out the inspector man who checks new built properties,” shares another.

“Ryan Homes … keeps on building cheap houses … with HOA,” another commenter says.

Concerns with the quality of the homes are a common theme. A 2019 article explores homeowners’ complaints in Maryland as reported by Delmarva Now. According to the article, an investigation by USA Today revealed that the company “cut corners during construction and left homeowners to deal with the defects. When concerns were raised, homeowners say the company would ignore its warranties, refuse to fix the problem, leverage any repairs into nondisclosure agreements or force customers into lengthy fights, costing them thousands of dollars.”

Additionally, the homes may not be as affordable as advertised. A recent Daily Dot article explores financial challenges by a recent Ryan Homes purchaser whose mortgage went from $3,200 to $5,600 a month. This was allegedly all because of unexpected property tax increases and mistakes made with Ryan Homes about the estimated monthly taxes.

