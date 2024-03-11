‘You’re getting written up for this’: McDonald’s customer calls out drive-thru worker who asks him to park and wait for his order

We need a better word for a male Karen. Because that is what describes this man who was incredibly rude to a McDonald’s worker in this viral TikTok, which has amassed more than 700,00 views and thousands of comments.

The first thing we hear come out of the customer’s mouth (he’s sitting in his car in the drive-through) is, “100% I’m phoning head office tomorrow. Like, you’re gonna be written up for this.”

Given his reaction, you’d think the employee did something really wrong, like curse at him, refuse service. Nope.

All she did was politely ask him to pull up into a parking spot so other people could order since their food wasn’t ready yet. It’s a common practice at fast food places. You still don’t have to get out of your car. Instead, an employee will run the food to you.

It’s important for customers to comply with these requests because employees usually have drive-through time goals to hit (aka they can’t be slow and need to keep things constantly moving) and can get in trouble if they’re underperforming.

Well, this guy and the woman in the passenger seat weren’t having it, instead insisting on staying parked in the drive-through until their food was ready.

“I don’t have to park because you requested. I don’t have to park. This is a fast food. I want my food like a fast food restaurant when I want it. Right?” the Maren (male Karen) said. He added that he doesn’t care if he backs up the line, he’ll stay there for the extra three minutes it takes to bring his food out.

He also continues to try to intimidate the worker, claiming he knows several McDonald’s general managers, will call his lawyer and sue, and starts filming her and boasting about how many followers he has online.

At a standstill they turn to the next best solution, give the guy and his rude passenger their money back so they’ll leave. But even that’s an issue. The pair paid by tapping their phone on the card reading machine, but insisted on getting their refund in cash.

If you’ve ever gotten a refund you know that you get your money back the same way you paid for the item or service. But now the pair are refusing to get the money issued back to the card. They want cash they say. “this was a cash back scam??” the caption reads.

Sometimes thieves purchase an item on stolen credit cards only to obtain a refund for the item in cash. Commenters said drive-thru operators shouldn’t risk it.

“You paid with debit you get refund with debit,” a person pointed out.

“you paid with debit so no it goes back on debit call the cops,” another said.

Several people agreed that at this point the cops should have been called on the belligerent man.

“I wouldve called the police five minutes ago,” another added.

And one person made an excellent point. They wrote, “how does someone request fresh food and get mad they have to wait.”

The original creator of the video is currently unknown to us. @dawid.outdoor is an account that goes viral using other people’s content. They largely post negative interactions between customers and workers at places like Taco Bell, Dollar Tree, and even the bank.

The Daily Dot reached out to @dawid.outdoor comment via TikTok comment.