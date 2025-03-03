‘That’s really selfish’: Woman tries new hair growth product. Then she realizes she can’t ever own pets again

Turns out this common hair growth product is toxic to cats and dogs. So you’ll have to choose what’s more important to you: pets or a head full of hair.

There’s a long list of things that you need to help your pets avoid so they don’t get sick. Some are easier to live without than others. Among the restricted items are fresh flowers that may be toxic to cats, chocolate that can cause vomiting and diarrhea in your dog, and now, surprisingly, Minoxidil.

What is Minoxidil?

Minoxidil, known most commonly as Rogaine, is one of two FDA-approved treatments for hereditary hair loss (regardless of gender).

The solution is commonly applied to the scalp in the form of a cream or foam, but there is also an oral version.

It often takes two to four months of consistent use to notice an improvement, Cleveland Clinic reported. Once a person stops using it, the regrown hair will likely fall out within three months of the last application.

What do hair growth meds have to do with my pet?

In a viral video with more than 7.1 million views, content creator Zeina (@zeina_win1) shared a little-known fact that could save your pet in the long run.

To stave off hair loss, Zeina applies foam minoxidil to her scalp nightly with a toothbrush and a lot of patience.

In the clip, Zeina explains that as long as she’s using the topical medication, neither she nor the people she lives with can have a pet.

“It’s horrible to know that because of MINOXIDIL I will never be able to have a pet. NEVER and my children will grow up without pers too,” Zeina wrote in the text overlay.

In the caption, she added that she’s been longing for a pet but actively avoiding getting one due to the treatment.

“I really want little puppy . I have a dachshund at home in Moscow, but will I be able to play with it again? Horrible feeling!” she wrote.

How bad is minoxidil for cats and dogs?

Really bad, especially for cats.

While many doctors warn against Rogaine if you’re pregnant or trying to become pregnant, it’s not so common to warn about the dangers it poses for pets.

That’s partly because it wasn’t until 2019 that a study came out about the hair growth product’s toxicity to pets, Allure reported.

In the study, there were 211 cases of cats and dogs being exposed to minoxidil, and there were 87 cases (41%) of toxicity ranging from vomiting to heart failure.

Cats have the highest risk. Of those who developed symptoms, nearly 13% ended up dying.

How does Rogaine get on pets?

While you wouldn’t put the substance on your pet, they can ingest it through the things your scalp touches, like the skin on your hands or your pillowcase. Some cats are also known to groom their humans and may literally lick your scalp.

Dogs are typically exposed through “exploratory behavior” like digging in the trash.

Oral minoxidil may be a safer option since it’s not excreted through the skin, but no specific study has been done on it yet.

‘I’m a vet tech and didn’t know this.’

“‘Please mom why can’t we have a puppy :(‘ ‘bc sweetie mommy needs luscious hair,’” a person said.

“Literally children grow up without pets all the time, it’s not neglect. They can get some when they grow up. And this is coming from someone who grew up with hella pets,” another added.

“I’m a vet tech and didn’t know this. Sorry you’re gettin hate. At the end of the day you’re protecting animals by making good decisions, which I can get behind,” a commenter chimed in.

“Idk yall. She’s doing the safest thing, and considering that she doesn’t want to stop using minoxidil, I think it’s the most responsible choice to make,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Zeina for comment via Instagram and TikTok direct message and to Rogaine via email.

