‘I know they’re classic’: Man issues Ritz cracker warning and says they’re part of the ‘poor 4 foods.’ Is he right?

If you’ve spent time on the internet recently, you may have heard about the supposed dangers of seed oils.

Featured Video

For context, “seed oils” is a broad term that refers to a variety of oils made from seeds. These include but are not limited to corn oil, canola oil, soybean oil, and sunflower oil.

In recent years, many fitness- and diet-focused influencers have spoken about the topic, with discussion surrounding seed oils becoming something of a meme on the internet. According to these internet users, the consumption of seed oils can be linked with a variety of maladies, including obesity and diabetes.

Now, a self-professed “head-to-toe healer” claims that some foods containing oils can also be dangerous—specifically, Ritz Crackers.

Advertisement

Why does this man say Ritz Crackers are bad?

In a video with over 1.2 million views, a man named Dr. Kevin Reese, whose website notes that he is “NOT a medical doctor or physician” and who holds his doctorate in “Holistic Nutrition & Healing” from an online distance-learning institution, says that eating Ritz Crackers is “probably not a good idea.”

The reason? “They’re full of oils.”

“We know that the reason why oils are in the ‘Poor 4 Foods’ and should be eliminated from your diet permanently is because it creates free radical damage in your body,” Reese states. For context, the ‘Poor 4’ includes gluten, oil, fried foods, and fake foods.

Advertisement

While he admits that the crackers are ‘classic,’ he says that there’s a reason that the crackers “aren’t even sold in other countries…because they’re bad for you.”

“We gotta wake up and get off the Poor 4 Foods,” he states.

Is any of this true?

Reese has previously gone viral for making dubious claims, including that dementia can be reversed (a statement not supported by mainstream science) and asking questions like, “If medication actually worked, would you still need to fill your prescription over and over and over again?”

Advertisement

To start, ignoring the fact that Ritz Crackers also contain gluten, which he does not mention despite gluten being in his ‘Poor 4,’ it should be noted that there’s no scientific consensus that “oils” in general are bad for you, so long as they are consumed in moderation.

As noted by the New York Times, while increased consumption of certain oils in recent years has been correlated with a rise in other health problems, there’s no reliable data to state that this relationship is causal.

“We’re eating more of these oils because they’re used in ultraprocessed and fast foods, which make up a larger share of our diets today than in past decades,” writes author Alice Callahan, summarizing points made by Stanford University medical professor Dr. Christopher Gardner. “Those foods aren’t good for us…but there’s no evidence to suggest that seed oils are what makes them unhealthy.”

Why are Ritz Crackers not sold in some countries?

Just because a product is available in one country and not another, this does not mean that the product is dangerous or unhealthy. In Ritz Crackers’ case, their lack of presence in the E.U. is due to the presence of trans fats, which are heavily regulated in the European Union due to their potential to cause health issues.

Advertisement

If Reese’s point is simply that one can improve their diet by removing oils and replacing them with healthier fats, there does appear to be evidence to suggest that this is beneficial. Heavily reused cooking oil like what is found in deep fryers has been linked to free radicals.

However, like almost all foods, Ritz Crackers can be enjoyed in moderation without significant health consequences. As noted by dietician Jill Corleone, RD for Eat This, Not That, “Ritz Crackers aren’t the healthiest crackers on the shelf, but they have their place in a balanced eating plan.”

In the comments section, users weren’t fully on board with Reese’s claims.

Advertisement

“No lie, my entire family grew up with Ritz crackers as a staple in our pantry, my mom died at age 90 2 yrs ago, my aunt just died at age 95,” said a commenter. “You’re silly.”

“There’s so many international ‘biscuits’ that aren’t sold here??” noted another.

“Used to love pb&j on ritz in my younger days. I cut out all oils a couple years ago. Eating healthy takes time and effort. Its too easy to grab what we’ve always known and shove it in our face,” declared a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Reese via Instagram DM and email, and Ritz Crackers’ parent company, Mondelez International, via email.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.