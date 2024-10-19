‘I been doing my teeth wrong my whole life’: Woman says dentist revealed the right way to use mouthwash. It’s not how you think

A TikTok creator has gone viral after receiving some shocking news from her dentist. Tefi (@hellotefi), who has 1.8 million TikTok followers, is best known for her pop culture recap videos. But her most recent viral hit uncovered a little-known tip about oral hygiene.

“I just learned some information but I don’t think it’s public knowledge. Blew my mind,” she said.

As Tefi explained, she was originally told by her dentist that she had several cavities that needed filling. This led to her seeing a second dentist, who informed her she only had baby cavities and wouldn’t need fillings. The dentist then advised that she should use floss, mouthwash, and toothpaste—in that order.

“It’s because of the commercials that you think you do mouthwash last,” Tefi says the dentist added. “But you need to treat toothpaste as you would like lotion.”

“I could have been doing that for years,” Tefi concluded. “Floss, mouthwash, toothpaste, crazy. The more you know.”

Commenters had mixed feelings about this advice. One commenter said they “sold” on the idea, while another shared that their dentist actually advised them against using mouthwash.

“Floss, rub toothpaste on the floss before you use it, waterpik, then brush,” they said.

Meanwhile, other commenters were shocked they had gone so long and not heard about this, with one asking, “Why were we not taught this?!”

Tefi didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and email.

Is it true?

But is this dentist right? The answer is mixed. Hoffman Family Dentistry cites several reasons why using mouthwash before brushing your teeth might be more effective. It removes bacteria and softens the existing plaque, making it easier to brush. Furthermore, using mouthwash after brushing your teeth runs the risk of washing away the fluoride from the toothpaste.

Despite this, many people still choose to use mouthwash after brushing their teeth, with the website adding that doing this can freshen breath, reach the areas missed by brushing, and enhance the effects of toothpaste.

Ultimately, Hoffman Family Dentistry said that the order you take mouthwash depends on “individual preference and oral health needs.”

“Some dentists recommend using mouthwash before brushing to loosen up food particles and bacteria, while others suggest using it after brushing to enhance the effectiveness of fluoride,” the site added. “Whichever approach one decides to take, it is important to remember that mouthwash should not replace brushing and flossing as the primary means of maintaining good oral hygiene.”



