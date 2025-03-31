‘Save yourself some time and some dishes’: Man gets ground beef. Then he shows how to make meatloaf in a rice cooker

Unless you’re cooking rice every single day, the rice cooker is one of those appliances that ends up collecting dust on the kitchen counter.

But according to one popular food creator, Josh Neading (@cibsandibus), there’s a lot more it can do.

In a TikTok video that’s been viewed over 2.5 million times, Neading demonstrates three different meals you can make right in your rice cooker.

Each recipe is simple, uses minimal ingredients, and takes less than an hour to make.

Breakfast scramble

First up is a breakfast scramble.

“I’m gonna show you a quick way to make an easy breakfast right in your rice cooker,” Neading begins.

Neading pours well-beaten eggs into his Aroma rice cooker. He adds ham, cheese, salt, and pepper. Neading mixes it together and lets the rice cooker handle the rest.

“About 15 minutes later, we pop it open,” he says. The result is a fully cooked, sliceable scramble that comes right out thanks to the non-stick surface.

“Take a look at how perfect that is,” he concludes. “You’re welcome.”

Mac and cheese—no boiling required

Next, he makes boxed mac and cheese. He adds the dry noodles to the cooker, then pours in a cup of water and a cup of milk. After that, he adds butter, the cheese pouch, salt, and pepper. He then stirs.

Fifteen minutes later, the cooker switches to warm, and the mac and cheese is cooked.



“No need to boil any water or use a strainer,” Neading concludes. “This is the way.”

Meatloaf for 1

Last is a single-serving meatloaf.

“Did you know you can make meatloaf in your rice cooker?” Neading begins.

He adds the usual meatloaf ingredients—ground beef, mustard, ketchup, seasonings, and breadcrumbs—and mixes it all by hand.

After 45 minutes, he opens the lid to check on it. “Perfectly cooked meatloaf,” he says. He adds a glaze on top, gives it 10 more minutes, and it’s done.

“And there we have it, a perfect meatloaf for one,” he concludes. “Save yourself some time and some dishes.”

Other uses for common kitchen appliances

For people without a full kitchen—whether in a dorm, hotel room, or just a tiny apartment—meal hacks using unconventional appliances can be surprisingly helpful.

Some TikTokers have shown how to use a coffee maker to cook oatmeal or even ramen. Others have gone a little further, sparking controversy by making steak in a toaster or popping popcorn with a hair straightener—both of which experts definitely don’t recommend.

Rice cooker meals, though? Those get the green light.

Viewers have mixed feelings

Some people loved the rice cooker hacks. Others weren’t so sure.

A few were distracted by his mixing method. “Well, it was nonstick before the fork attack,” one user wrote.

Others questioned the time-saving element altogether. “Fifteen minutes later??? one viewer wrote, most likely referring to the scramble hack. “Seriously, I could’ve done that in the frying pan in less than five minutes hello????”

But even those without a rice cooker were invested. “Do I have a rice cooker? No. Did I sit and watch the whole video? Yes. Will I now tell my husband I want a rice cooker? Also yes.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Neading via email for comment.

