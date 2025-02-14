‘Don’t teach everybody this!!’: Chef says skip that $22.49 ribeye at the grocery store. Instead, you should make steaks with chuck eye

A cook on TikTok, Abby (@abbyinthegalley), is urging folks who want to cook ribeye steaks at home to reach for another cut instead.

In a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 681,000 views, she tells folks to grab chuck eyes instead. In the clip, she details why.

Chuck eye vs. ribeye

Abby begins her video by speaking into the camera while standing in the meat department of the grocery store. “Hi, little chefs. Let me show you another way to save a little money at the grocery store. A lot of you were talking about ribeye steaks, how you love ’em. $22.49 a pound here. Let me show you a cut that’s super similar to ribeye. It comes from the same part of the cow. We’ve got these chuckeye steaks. The difference is where it comes on the cows.”

Next, she begins touching the side of her ribs and lower lat area on her own body to demonstrate where the meat comes from. “So, this piece of meat runs down, kind of like the shoulder back towards the rib. The chuck eye part is more towards the shoulder, and the ribeye cut is more towards the rib.”

The TikToker then goes on to point the ribeye to the camera. “This cut is going to be a little fattier because there’s less movement towards the rib part of the cow, OK? So, less movement, more fat, less tough muscle.”

Following this, she began to further explain how chuck eyes differ from ribeyes. “Towards the shoulder, you’re gonna get a little bit less fat and a little more tough meat because there’s more multi-movement in the shoulder of the cow. But, it’s still very similar, that really, rich, beefy flavor.”

A different cut

She says that chuck eye steaks still have a lot of flavor due to the fat content that they contain. “And you can still see a lot of marbling going on. So that’s all fat. Fat is flavor. Don’t be scared of fat: Fat’s flavor, little chef.”

Afterward, she holds up the two cuts of meat to the lens to further demonstrate the analogous nature between the steaks. “So look at these cuts. Very, very similar. Great way to save money.”

The food enthusiast goes on to explain that folks can get a chuck eye steak for less than half of a ribeye cut. “Chuck eye, $10.18 a pound versus $22.49 a pound for ribeye. Try this hack out, little chef. Let me know what you think.”

One viewer who replied to Abby’s video stated that the chuck eyes will often go by a different name. “I work in a meat dept. Just fyi if you can’t find chuck eye, sometimes they are called Delmonico steaks!”

And then there were those who stated that chuck eye steaks are often referred to as the “poor man’s rib eye.” However, this TikToker replied that folks just need to know how to cook them correctly in order to maximize their flavor profile. “We call chuck eye the poor man’s rib eye. Anyone that says it’s tough and chewy either isn’t cooking it right or isn’t buying chuck eye. It’s a solid cut of meat.”

Another said that they agreed with Abby’s assessment. However, they cautioned patrons to check the fat content of the steak prior to purchasing. “Chuck eye steak is hard to beat. Just feel the fat lines if they push in get it! If they don’t leave it.”

While someone else said that shoppers may find themselves in a pickle at the grocery store. That’s because chuck eye steaks aren’t usually in high supply, according to them. “Keep in mind the store doesn’t have a lot of chuck eyes. We can only get one pack of chuck eyes out of a whole chuck roll. And usually only cut 3-4 chuck rolls a day.”

Others reply

According to BBQ Source, the “poor man’s ribeye” moniker that chuck eye has received is unfair. The outlet writes, “There is nothing ‘poor’ about the rich beef flavor and succulent texture of this fabulous cut.”

Moreover, the website writes that chuck eye steaks are “cut from the fifth rib” of a cow, echoing Abby’s commentary. In fact, BBQ Source went so far as to give chuck eye the distinction of its “best cheap steak cut.” Furthermore, the writer also said that this sought-after piece of meat is usually “snapped up quite quickly…by butchers themselves.”

The reason they tend to go quickly is due to the fact that there are “only two per animal.” So, if you’re in the mood for steak and don’t want to spend a boatload, snag a chuck eye cut if it’s available. Additionally, the same piece says that it offers nearly all of the flavor and texture of what people love about ribeyes but at a fraction of the cost.

How to cook a chuck eye steak

One Stop Halal says that although chuck eye is “slightly less tender than ribeye,” it’s still a “delicious and satisfying” cut. The website recommends searing, pan roasting, reverse searing, marinating, or sous vide.

Consequently, this makes chuck eye a versatile piece of meat that performs well under various prep methods. Whether broiled, grilled, or pan-seared, folks should be able to enjoy it. Food.com suggests coating each side of the steak with salt, followed by pepper and some olive oil on it. Afterward, the outlet says to cook it on a “hot cast iron pan” or “outdoor grill” for “5 minutes per side.”

When finished, let the steak rest for three minutes, then cut it up and serve. As for the cooking surface’s temperature, this blog suggests 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Cook the Story, however, advocates for less cooking time, saying three to four minutes is the ideal amount of time to cook a chuck eye on each side.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Abby via email for further comment.

